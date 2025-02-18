QuotesSections
Currencies / ARGT
Back to US Stock Market

ARGT: Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

72.40 USD 1.44 (2.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARGT exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.52 and at a high of 73.00.

Follow Global X MSCI Argentina ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARGT News

Daily Range
71.52 73.00
Year Range
65.45 95.84
Previous Close
70.96
Open
71.61
Bid
72.40
Ask
72.70
Low
71.52
High
73.00
Volume
1.815 K
Daily Change
2.03%
Month Change
-7.92%
6 Months Change
-10.36%
Year Change
9.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev