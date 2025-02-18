Currencies / ARGT
ARGT: Global X MSCI Argentina ETF
72.40 USD 1.44 (2.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARGT exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.52 and at a high of 73.00.
Follow Global X MSCI Argentina ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARGT News
- ARGT ETF: From The Highest Rally In 2024 To Sell-Off In 2025 (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- HOOD & OPEN: Two Companies Disrupting Their Industry
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Corporacion America Airports: Soaring Traffic Makes This Dip Worth Buying (NYSE:CAAP)
- ARGT: Not Good Enough To Invest In Argentina (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- ARGT: Electoral Trigger Promises To Boost Argentine Stocks Again
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Market Pricing In Status Quo + Valuation Can Only Take You So Far
- This hedge-fund manager has made about 50% in each of the last two years. Here’s his home run trade.
- Undercovered ETFs: Income, Argentina, AI, Gold +
- ARGT: Lifting of Currency Controls Paves The Way For The Argentine Economic Miracle
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- Country ETFs Since Liberation Day And Pause Day
- Views From The Ground: Argentina
- This Is Why I Double Down On ARGT Even After 'LibraGate'
- Brazilian Equities (EWZ): Is The Perception-Driven Rebound Reliable? (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Milei’s crypto scandal weighed on Argentine stocks on Tuesday. Here’s why they could bounce back.
Daily Range
71.52 73.00
Year Range
65.45 95.84
