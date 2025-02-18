货币 / ARGT
ARGT: Global X MSCI Argentina ETF
72.34 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARGT汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点71.90和高点73.39进行交易。
关注Global X MSCI Argentina ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARGT新闻
- ARGT ETF: From The Highest Rally In 2024 To Sell-Off In 2025 (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- HOOD & OPEN: Two Companies Disrupting Their Industry
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Corporacion America Airports: Soaring Traffic Makes This Dip Worth Buying (NYSE:CAAP)
- ARGT: Not Good Enough To Invest In Argentina (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- ARGT: Electoral Trigger Promises To Boost Argentine Stocks Again
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Market Pricing In Status Quo + Valuation Can Only Take You So Far
- This hedge-fund manager has made about 50% in each of the last two years. Here’s his home run trade.
- Undercovered ETFs: Income, Argentina, AI, Gold +
- ARGT: Lifting of Currency Controls Paves The Way For The Argentine Economic Miracle
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- Country ETFs Since Liberation Day And Pause Day
- Views From The Ground: Argentina
- This Is Why I Double Down On ARGT Even After 'LibraGate'
- Brazilian Equities (EWZ): Is The Perception-Driven Rebound Reliable? (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Milei’s crypto scandal weighed on Argentine stocks on Tuesday. Here’s why they could bounce back.
日范围
71.90 73.39
年范围
65.45 95.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.40
- 开盘价
- 72.42
- 卖价
- 72.34
- 买价
- 72.64
- 最低价
- 71.90
- 最高价
- 73.39
- 交易量
- 588
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- -8.00%
- 6个月变化
- -10.44%
- 年变化
- 8.98%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B