Valute / ARGT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ARGT: Global X MSCI Argentina ETF
69.55 USD 0.32 (0.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARGT ha avuto una variazione del -0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.77 e ad un massimo di 70.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARGT News
- ARGT ETF: From The Highest Rally In 2024 To Sell-Off In 2025 (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- HOOD & OPEN: Two Companies Disrupting Their Industry
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Corporacion America Airports: Soaring Traffic Makes This Dip Worth Buying (NYSE:CAAP)
- ARGT: Not Good Enough To Invest In Argentina (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- ARGT: Electoral Trigger Promises To Boost Argentine Stocks Again
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Market Pricing In Status Quo + Valuation Can Only Take You So Far
- This hedge-fund manager has made about 50% in each of the last two years. Here’s his home run trade.
- Undercovered ETFs: Income, Argentina, AI, Gold +
- ARGT: Lifting of Currency Controls Paves The Way For The Argentine Economic Miracle
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- Country ETFs Since Liberation Day And Pause Day
- Views From The Ground: Argentina
- This Is Why I Double Down On ARGT Even After 'LibraGate'
- Brazilian Equities (EWZ): Is The Perception-Driven Rebound Reliable? (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Milei’s crypto scandal weighed on Argentine stocks on Tuesday. Here’s why they could bounce back.
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.77 70.56
Intervallo Annuale
65.45 95.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 69.87
- Apertura
- 69.92
- Bid
- 69.55
- Ask
- 69.85
- Minimo
- 68.77
- Massimo
- 70.56
- Volume
- 1.365 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.78%
21 settembre, domenica