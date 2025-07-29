CotizacionesSecciones
AEE: Ameren Corporation

98.96 USD 0.42 (0.43%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AEE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 98.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 99.79.

Rango diario
98.79 99.79
Rango anual
85.27 104.10
Cierres anteriores
98.54
Open
99.12
Bid
98.96
Ask
99.26
Low
98.79
High
99.79
Volumen
1.178 K
Cambio diario
0.43%
Cambio mensual
-0.18%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.17%
Cambio anual
12.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B