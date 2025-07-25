QuotazioniSezioni
AEE: Ameren Corporation

99.12 USD 0.46 (0.47%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEE ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.12 e ad un massimo di 99.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Ameren Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
98.12 99.55
Intervallo Annuale
85.27 104.10
Chiusura Precedente
98.66
Apertura
99.16
Bid
99.12
Ask
99.42
Minimo
98.12
Massimo
99.55
Volume
1.311 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.47%
Variazione Mensile
-0.02%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.01%
Variazione Annuale
13.16%
20 settembre, sabato