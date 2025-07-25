Valute / AEE
AEE: Ameren Corporation
99.12 USD 0.46 (0.47%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEE ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.12 e ad un massimo di 99.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Ameren Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.12 99.55
Intervallo Annuale
85.27 104.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.66
- Apertura
- 99.16
- Bid
- 99.12
- Ask
- 99.42
- Minimo
- 98.12
- Massimo
- 99.55
- Volume
- 1.311 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.16%
20 settembre, sabato