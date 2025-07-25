Moedas / AEE
AEE: Ameren Corporation
98.96 USD 0.42 (0.43%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AEE para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 98.79 e o mais alto foi 99.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ameren Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEE Notícias
Faixa diária
98.79 99.79
Faixa anual
85.27 104.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 98.54
- Open
- 99.12
- Bid
- 98.96
- Ask
- 99.26
- Low
- 98.79
- High
- 99.79
- Volume
- 1.360 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.17%
- Mudança anual
- 12.98%
