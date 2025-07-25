通貨 / AEE
AEE: Ameren Corporation
98.66 USD 0.30 (0.30%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AEEの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.93の安値と99.16の高値で取引されました。
Ameren Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
97.93 99.16
1年のレンジ
85.27 104.10
- 以前の終値
- 98.96
- 始値
- 98.45
- 買値
- 98.66
- 買値
- 98.96
- 安値
- 97.93
- 高値
- 99.16
- 出来高
- 2.091 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.47%
- 1年の変化
- 12.64%
