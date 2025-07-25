货币 / AEE
AEE: Ameren Corporation
98.54 USD 1.97 (1.96%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AEE汇率已更改-1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点98.51和高点100.39进行交易。
关注Ameren Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AEE新闻
日范围
98.51 100.39
年范围
85.27 104.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 100.51
- 开盘价
- 100.39
- 卖价
- 98.54
- 买价
- 98.84
- 最低价
- 98.51
- 最高价
- 100.39
- 交易量
- 1.521 K
- 日变化
- -1.96%
- 月变化
- -0.61%
- 6个月变化
- -1.59%
- 年变化
- 12.50%
