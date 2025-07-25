Currencies / AEE
AEE: Ameren Corporation
100.51 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEE exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.24 and at a high of 101.04.
Follow Ameren Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
100.24 101.04
Year Range
85.27 104.10
- Previous Close
- 100.79
- Open
- 100.46
- Bid
- 100.51
- Ask
- 100.81
- Low
- 100.24
- High
- 101.04
- Volume
- 1.271 K
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.38%
- Year Change
- 14.75%
