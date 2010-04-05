Forex Risk Manager MT5

Smart Risk Manager FOREX – Free On-Chart Lot Size Helper

Smart Risk Manager Forex is the free & simplified edition of the Smart Risk Manager family. It helps you calculate your position size on Forex pairs using a clean drag-and-release workflow.

Just drag on the chart and the indicator shows the recommended lot size based on your RiskUSD amount. It is small, fast and easy to use.

✨ Features

  • ✔️ Drag-to-measure lot size directly on the chart
  • ✔️ Clean & very lightweight – no panels, no clutter
  • ✔️ Works smoothly on most Forex pairs
  • ✔️ Perfect free tool for basic risk management

⚠️ Limitations (Forex Version)

  • ❌ Works only on Forex pairs. If attached to other symbols (gold, indices, etc.), it will show a message and will not calculate.
  • ❌ Shows only the Lot Size label (no Direction / Distance labels).
📌 How to Use
  1. Attach Smart Risk Manager Mini to a Forex chart (for example: EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  2. Set your desired RiskUSD (for example: 3, 5, 10 USD per trade).
  3. Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner to turn it ON.
  4. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
  5. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
  6. The indicator will show:
    • Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk and distance.

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, the label is hidden to keep your chart clean.

🎯 Inputs

  • RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The tool uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to estimate the position size.

🌟 Forex vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Forex Smart Risk Manager Pro 
Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced)
Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more precise)
Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited
User interface 1 compact lot label 3 clean labels: Dir / Dis / Lots
Best for Free / basic users Professional traders

Start with Smart Risk Manager Forex – upgrade to Pro when you need full power.


Productos recomendados
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
La idea de un indicador Value Chart se presentó en un libro muy bueno que leí allá por 2020 , "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", de los autores Mark Helweg y David Stendahl. La idea es simple y el resultado es pura genialidad: Presentar el análisis de precios de velas de una manera sin tendencia. CÓMO LEER ESTE INDICADOR Busque los niveles de sobrecompra y sobreventa. Por supuesto, tendrá que probar los ajustes mucho para encontrar el "correcto" p
FREE
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Indicadores
Ultimate SMC: Indicador Profesional Smart Money Concepts Descubra los movimientos ocultos del mercado. Opere con las instituciones, no contra ellas. El indicador Ultimate SMC está diseñado para operadores serios que desean aplicar los Conceptos de Dinero Inteligente (SMC) a sus gráficos de forma automática. El análisis SMC manual requiere mucho tiempo y es propenso a errores subjetivos. Esta herramienta elimina las conjeturas detectando algorítmicamente Bloqueos de Órdenes, Gaps de Valor Justo y
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicadores
Introducción El Indicador SMC de Bloques de Órdenes de Soporte y Zonas de Resistencia es una potente herramienta de trading diseñada para detectar bloques de órdenes de forma efectiva . Este indicador muestra bloques de órdenes de soporte y resistencia , calculados en base a niveles de zigzag . Tenemos tres niveles de zigzag , cada uno calculado en base al anterior. En la versión Básica , sólo tiene acceso a los bloques de Nivel 1 y Nivel 2 . Los bloques de órdenes representan niveles de precios
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicadores
Este indicador de información será útil para quienes quieran estar siempre al tanto de la situación actual de la cuenta. -   Indicadores más útiles El indicador muestra datos como ganancias en puntos, porcentaje y moneda, así como el diferencial del par actual y el tiempo hasta que la barra se cierra en el período de tiempo actual. Hay varias opciones para colocar la línea de información en el gráfico: A la derecha del precio (corre detrás del precio); Como comentario (en la esquina superior iz
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicadores
Friend of the Trend: Tu Rastreador de Tendencias Domina el mercado con Friend of the Trend , el indicador que simplifica el análisis de tendencias y te ayuda a identificar los mejores momentos para comprar, vender o esperar. Con un diseño intuitivo y visualmente impactante, Friend of the Trend analiza los movimientos de precios y entrega señales claras a través de un histograma colorido: Barras Verdes : Señalan una tendencia alcista, indicando oportunidades de compra. Barras Rojas : Alertan sobr
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descripción general Este indicador es una versión mejorada del Canal Donchian clásico, ampliada con funciones prácticas para el trading real. Además de las tres líneas estándar (máxima, mínima y central), el sistema detecta rupturas y las muestra visualmente con flechas en el gráfico, mostrando solo la línea opuesta a la dirección de la tendencia actual para una lectura más clara. El indicador incluye: Señales visuales : flechas de colores en las rupturas Notificaciones automáticas : ventana eme
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicadores
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller El indicador GEN es una herramienta multifuncional de análisis técnico para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Está diseñado para identificar y mostrar automáticamente niveles clave de Soporte y Resistencia (S&R ) y detectar señales de Falsa Ruptura , proporcionando señales de trading claras y visuales directamente en su gráfico. Su objetivo principal es ayudar a los operadores a identificar los posibles puntos de reversión de los precios y evitar las
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Actualizaciones de Spike Catch Pro 22:03 Motor avanzado para la búsqueda de entradas comerciales en todos los pares Boom y Crash (300,500 y 1000) Mejoras en las estrategias programadas Mx_Spikes (para combinar Mxd,Mxc y Mxe), Tx_Spikes, RegularSpikes, Litho_System, Dx_System, Md_System, MaCross, Omx_Entry(OP), Atx1_Spikes(OP), Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) hemos añadido una flecha en la identificación de la estrategia, esto ayudará también en el backtesting manual visual de las estrategia
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicadores
1. Visión general El indicador Scalping PullBack Signal es una potente herramienta de análisis técnico diseñada para ayudar a los operadores a identificar oportunidades de scalping basadas en posibles señales de retroceso y reversión. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil en plazos más cortos (inferiores a 15 minutos), pero también puede aplicarse en plazos más largos para operaciones a más largo plazo. Este indicador integra varios componentes analíticos clave, proporcionando una visión comple
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicadores
Si te gusta este proyecto, deja una revisión de 5 estrellas. Este indicador dibuja los precios abiertos, altos, bajos y finales para los especificados período y se puede ajustar para una zona horaria específica. Estos son niveles importantes considerados por muchos institucionales y profesionales comerciantes y puede ser útil para que usted sepa los lugares donde podrían ser más activo. Los períodos disponibles son: Día previo. Semana anterior. Mes anterior. Barrio anterior. Año anterior. O:
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicadores
Introducción WaveTrend Plus es un asombroso oscilador que puede detectar puntos óptimos de entrada en el mercado con gran precisión utilizando complejos cálculos de precio e impulso. Esta versión incluye muchas mejoras en comparación con el WaveTrend original, como imágenes más nítidas, señales de sobreventa/sobrecompra y detección de divergencias Señal Compre cuando aparezca una señal de sobreventa (punto verde abajo) o cuando se detecte una divergencia alcista (línea discontinua verde) Ve
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Indicadores
Nota del Desarrollador: Esta es la versión lite del Indicador Doble TMA con Bandas. Usted puede encontrar la versión de pago que viene con alertas y flechas de señal en pantalla incorporadas aquí . También voy a vender un EA basado en este sistema de comercio pronto una vez que todos backtesting y optimización se han completado. ¡Libere su potencial de trading con el Indicador de Doble TMA con Detección de Reversión! Diseñado para swing y reversal trading, esta versátil herramienta integra
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicadores
El indicador Zigzag Price Arrow es una versión mejorada del clásico indicador Zigzag, que combina el patrón de zigzag tradicional con características visuales avanzadas. No sólo identifica los principales puntos de inflexión del mercado, sino que también proporciona señales de trading claras a través de: - Flechas direccionales: Muestra flechas de colores (verde para comprar, magenta para vender) que indican posibles direcciones de tendencia. - Etiquetas de precios: Muestra los valores exactos
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Indicadores
Bienvenido a nuestro   patrón de onda de precios   MT5 --(Patrón ABCD)-- El patrón ABCD es un patrón comercial poderoso y ampliamente utilizado en el mundo del análisis técnico. Es un patrón de precio armónico que los comerciantes utilizan para identificar oportunidades potenciales de compra y venta en el mercado. Con el patrón ABCD, los operadores pueden anticipar posibles movimientos de precios y tomar decisiones informadas sobre cuándo ingresar y salir de las operaciones. Versión EA:   Pri
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicadores
FlatBreakout MT5 (Versión Gratuita) Detector de Rango Plano y Panel de Breakout para MT5 - GBPUSD Solamente FlatBreakout MT5 es la versión gratuita del indicador profesional FlatBreakoutPro MT5, especialmente diseñado para la detección plana (rango) y señales de ruptura en el par GBPUSD solamente. Perfecto para traders que quieren experimentar la lógica fractal única de FlatBreakout MT5 y probar señales de ruptura en un mercado en vivo sin limitaciones. ¿Para quién es este producto? Para traders
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicadores
Generador de spreads de arbitraje estadístico para la cointegración [MT5] ¿Qué es el Pair Trading? El Pair Trading es una estrategia neutral de mercado que busca explotar el movimiento relativo de precios entre dos activos correlacionados - en lugar de apostar a la dirección del mercado. ¿Cuál es la idea? Cuando dos activos que normalmente se mueven juntos divergen más allá de un umbral estadísticamente significativo, es probable que uno de ellos esté mal valorado. Usted vende el activo ca
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
Este indicador obedece a la máxima popular de que: "LA TENDENCIA ES TU AMIGA" Pinta una línea VERDE para la COMPRA y también pinta una línea ROJA para la VENTA. (puedes cambiar los colores). Da alarmas y alertas de todo tipo. NO SE REPITE y se puede utilizar para todos los pares de divisas y plazos. Sí, tan fácil y sencillo como eso. Incluso un novato puede utilizarlo para hacer grandes y fiables operaciones. NB: Para obtener mejores resultados, obtenga mis otros indicadores premium para señales
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Indicadores
El gráfico de un minuto tiene un error, pero el gráfico de un día todavía se puede utilizar después de borrar el error y volver a cargar los indicadores, Este indicador se puede utilizar para determinar cuánto sube el indicador para colocar una orden de compra, cuánto baja para colocar una orden de venta, y no colocar una orden hasta que alcance esta distancia, lo que se considera oscilación, abrir una cuenta gift index
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Fibonacci automático gratuito es un indicador que traza automáticamente un retroceso de Fibonacci en función del número de barras que seleccione en la configuración BarsToScan del indicador. El Fibonacci se actualiza automáticamente en tiempo real a medida que aparecen nuevos valores máximos y mínimos entre las barras seleccionadas. Puede seleccionar qué valores de nivel se mostrarán en la configuración del indicador. También puede seleccionar el color de los niveles, permitiendo así que el oper
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador de Ratio - Guía del usuario Oferta especial Deje un comentario y obtenga el indicador Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer gratis - ¡sólo envíeme un mensaje! Este indicador de Ratio entre activos permite monitorizar y operar la relación de precios entre dos activos seleccionados por el usuario. Calcula la relación entre los precios de dos activos, denominados Activo1 y Activo2 (por ejemplo, "GBPUSD" y "EURUSD"), y traza una media móvil de la relación junto con las Bandas de Bollinger .
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Presentamos el VFI (Volume Flow Indicator), un indicador de negociación que analiza la relación entre el volumen y el movimiento de los precios para identificar las principales oportunidades de negociación. El indicador muestra la fuerza y la dirección del flujo de volumen, proporcionando señales claras sobre posibles puntos de entrada y salida. Las señales se forman a partir de cruces de la línea cero, cruces entre la línea VFI y su media móvil exponencial (EMA), y cuando el indicador sale de z
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (2)
Indicadores
THE MAGICIAN - Indicador Profesional de Zonas de Oferta y Demanda Convierte el Caos del Mercado en Oportunidades de Trading Cristalinas en Gráficos de Oro de 15 Minutos ¿Tienes Problemas con el Trading de Oro? ¿Cansado de adivinar dónde entrar en operaciones en XAU/USD? ¿Confundido sobre si COMPRAR, VENDER o QUEDARSE FUERA? ¿Perdiendo configuraciones de alta probabilidad en el marco temporal de 15 minutos? "THE MAGICIAN" revela las fuerzas invisibles de oferta y demanda que mueven los mercados!
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicadores
Coral trend es un indicador de seguimiento de tendencia muy popular entre los operadores FOREX . Suele utilizarse en confluencia con otros indicadores. Utiliza combinaciones de medias móviles con complejas fórmulas de suavizado. Tiene dos parámetros configurables: Coeficiente - ratio de suavizado (*) Precio aplicado Cálculo: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicadores
Indicador de puntos de giro - Su brújula técnica en el mercado Desbloquee poderosos niveles de estructura de mercado con nuestro Indicador de Puntos Pivote - ¡una herramienta clásica mejorada para el trading moderno! Diseñado para MetaTrader5, este indicador calcula y muestra automáticamente niveles de pivote diarios, semanales o mensuales junto con zonas clave de soporte y resistencia. Si usted es un scalper, day trader o swing trader, los niveles de pivote le ayudan a identificar con precisión
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicadores
¿Está cansado de dibujar líneas de tendencia cada vez que analiza gráficos? O quizás le gustaría tener más consistencia en su análisis técnico. Entonces esto es para usted. Este indicador dibujará líneas de tendencia automáticamente cuando se deje caer sobre un gráfico. Cómo funciona Funciona de forma similar al canal de desviación estándar que se encuentra en mt4 y mt5. Tiene 2 parámetros: 1. Barra de inicio 2. Número de barras para el cálculo La barra de inicio es la barra en la que comenzará
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
El indicador destaca los puntos que un operador profesional ve en los indicadores ordinarios. VisualVol muestra visualmente diferentes indicadores de volatilidad en una única escala y una alineación común. Destaca el exceso de indicadores de volumen en color. Al mismo tiempo, se puede visualizar el Tick y el Volumen Real, el Rango Real, el ATR, el tamaño de la vela y el retorno (diferencia apertura-cierre). Gracias a VisualVol, podrá ver los periodos del mercado y el momento adecuado para las d
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicadores
Descripción :  nos complace presentar nuestro nuevo indicador gratuito basado en uno de los indicadores profesionales y populares en el mercado de divisas (PSAR). Este indicador es una nueva modificación del indicador Parabolic SAR original. En el indicador pro SAR puede ver el cruce entre puntos y el gráfico de precios. el cruce no es una señal, pero habla sobre el final del potencial de movimiento, puede comenzar a comprar con un nuevo punto azul y colocar un límite de pérdidas un atr antes
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Presentamos el MACD Enhanced , un indicador MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) avanzado que proporciona a los operadores capacidades ampliadas para el análisis de tendencias e impulso en los mercados financieros. El indicador utiliza la diferencia entre las medias móviles exponenciales rápida y lenta para determinar el impulso, la dirección y la fuerza de la tendencia, creando señales visuales claras para posibles puntos de entrada y salida. Atención. Para obtener los mejores resultado
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicadores
(Promoción especial de Año Nuevo - ¡precio libre!) El indicador muestra la 'Escala en puntos por barra' actual (idéntica a la configuración manual en el Terminal, ver captura de pantalla) en la esquina superior derecha del gráfico. El valor mostrado cambia INSTANTANEAMENTE cada vez que se cambia la escala del gráfico. (Esto es muy conveniente cuando se planifican capturas de pantalla). En Ajustes: Cambiar idioma (Ruso/Inglés), tamaño de letra del texto mostrado, coeficiente de desplazamiento
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicadores
Indicador y Asesor Experto EA Disponible en la sección de comentarios de este producto. Descargar con indicador debe tener indicador instalado para EA para trabajar. El indicador Mt5 alerta de los extremos de la banda de Bollinger y de la envolvente que se producen al mismo tiempo. Las alertas de señales de compra se producen cuando Una vela alcista se ha formado por debajo tanto de la banda inferior de Bollinger como de la envolvente inferior. La barra debe abrir y cerrar por debajo de ambos
FREE
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
Indicadores
Si compras este indicador, recibirás mi Gestor de Operaciones Profesional + EA  GRATIS. Primero que todo, vale la pena enfatizar que este Sistema de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Curso en línea, manual y descarga de ajustes preestablecidos. El "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" es una solución completa de trading diseñada para traders nuevos y experimentados. Combina más de 10 in
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Señales de entrada basadas en fuerza para cualquier mercado Power Candles lleva el análisis de fuerza probado de Stein Investments directamente a tu gráfico de precios. En lugar de reaccionar únicamente al precio, cada vela se colorea según la fuerza real del mercado, lo que permite identificar al instante acumulaciones de momentum, aceleraciones de fuerza y transiciones limpias de tendencia. Una sola lógica para todos los mercados Power Candles funciona automáticamente en todos
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
Indicadores
Cada comprador de este indicador recibe adicionalmente y de forma gratuita: La utilidad exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompaña automáticamente cada operación, establece niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit, y cierra operaciones según las reglas de la estrategia; Archivos de configuración (set files) para ajustar el indicador en diferentes activos; Archivos de configuración para el "Bomber Utility" en los modos: "Riesgo Mínimo", "Riesgo Balanceado" y "Estrategia de Espera"; Un manual en video pas
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin es un potente compañero de trading diseñado para generar señales de entrada de alta probabilidad con niveles TP/SL/DP dinámicos basados en la volatilidad. El seguimiento de rendimiento incorporado muestra estadísticas de ganancias/pérdidas, aciertos PP1/PP2 y tasas de éxito actualizadas en directo. Características principales: Señales de compra/venta con bandas de volatilidad adaptables Niveles TP/SL/DP en tiempo real basados en ATR Filtro MA incorporado con volatilidad ATR/StdDev opcion
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe es una herramienta de análisis de mercado en tiempo real desarrollada con base en los Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Está diseñada para ayudar a los traders a analizar la estructura del mercado de manera sistemática y obtener una visión más clara de la dirección general del mercado. El sistema analiza automáticamente los Puntos de Reversión, las Zonas Clave y la Estructura del Mercado a través de múltiples marcos temporales, mostrando al mismo tiempo Poi
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador AriX para MT5 Una potente herramienta de seguimiento de tendencias y evaluación de señales AriX es un indicador personalizado para MT5 que combina medias móviles y una lógica de riesgo/recompensa basada en ATR para generar señales claras de compra/venta. Visualiza niveles SL/TP dinámicos, evalúa resultados de operaciones pasadas y muestra estadísticas de ganancias/pérdidas en un panel limpio en el gráfico. Las principales funciones son: Señales de compra/venta basadas en cruces de MA
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
En primer lugar, vale la pena enfatizar que este Indicador de Trading no repinta, no redibuja y no se retrasa, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Manual del usuario: configuraciones, entradas y estrategia. El Analista Atómico es un Indicador de Acción del Precio PA que utiliza la fuerza y el impulso del precio para encontrar una mejor ventaja en el mercado. Equipado con filtros avanzados que ayudan a eliminar ruidos y señales falsas, y aumentan el poten
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp es un potente compañero de trading diseñado para generar señales de entrada de alta probabilidad con niveles TP/SL/DP dinámicos basados en la volatilidad. El seguimiento del rendimiento integrado muestra estadísticas de ganancias/pérdidas, aciertos PP1/PP2 y tasas de éxito actualizadas en tiempo real. Características principales: Señales de compra/venta con bandas de volatilidad adaptables Niveles TP/SL/DP en tiempo real basados en ATR Filtro MA incorporado con volatilidad ATR/StdDev op
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOCIÓN DE LANZAMIENTO El precio de Azimuth Pro está establecido inicialmente en 299$ para los primeros 100 compradores. El precio final será de 499$ . LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE LAS ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONALES NO ES EL INDICADOR — ES LA UBICACIÓN. La mayoría de los traders entran en niveles de precio arbitrarios, persiguiendo el momentum o reaccionando a señales retrasadas. Las instituciones esperan a que el precio alcance niveles estructurados donde la oferta y demanda realmente cambian.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analiza la Fuerza de las Divisas para Decisiones de Trading Más Inteligentes Descripción General FX Power es tu herramienta esencial para comprender la fuerza real de las principales divisas y el oro en cualquier condición de mercado. Al identificar divisas fuertes para comprar y débiles para vender, FX Power simplifica las decisiones de trading y descubre oportunidades de alta probabilidad. Ya sea que quieras seguir las tendencias o anticipar reversiones utilizando valores extremos
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicadores
Game Changer es un indicador de tendencia revolucionario, diseñado para usarse en cualquier instrumento financiero y transformar su metatrader en un potente analizador de tendencias. El indicador no se redibuja ni se retrasa. Funciona en cualquier marco temporal y facilita la identificación de tendencias, señala posibles reversiones, actúa como mecanismo de trailing stop y proporciona alertas en tiempo real para una respuesta rápida del mercado. Tanto si es un experto, un profesional o un princi
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro es un indicator profesional para MetaTrader 5, diseñado para ayudar a traders a identificar puntos de entrada y gestionar el riesgo de manera eficaz. El indicator proporciona un conjunto completo de herramientas de análisis que incluye sistema de detección de señales, gestión automática de Entry/SL/TP, análisis de volumen y estadísticas de rendimiento en tiempo real. Guía de usuario para entender el sistema   |   Guía de usuario para otros idiomas CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINC
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisión inteligente de stop-loss directamente en tu gráfico Descripción general Smart Stop Indicator es la solución diseñada para traders que desean colocar su stop-loss de forma clara y metódica, sin adivinar ni depender de la intuición. Esta herramienta combina lógica clásica de acción del precio (máximos más altos, mínimos más bajos) con reconocimiento moderno de rupturas para identificar dónde debe estar realmente el siguiente nivel lógico de stop. Ya sea en tenden
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloquee el poder del comercio de tendencias con el indicador Trend Screener: ¡su solución definitiva para el comercio de tendencias impulsada por lógica difusa y un sistema multidivisa!Mejore su comercio de tendencias con Trend Screener, el revolucionario indicador de tendencias impulsado por lógica difusa. Es un poderoso indicador de seguimiento de tendencias que combina más de 13 herramientas y funciones premium y 3 estrategias comerciales, lo que lo convierte en una opción versátil para co
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Opciones y privilegios de los paquetes de alquiler/por vida Alquiler Mensual Seis meses Anual/De por vida Weis Wave con Speed con Alerta+Índice de velocidad x x x Manual x x x Vídeo de instalación rápida x x x Blog x x x Actualizaciones de por vida x x x Material de instalación y formación x x Canal de acceso Discord "Los comerciantes SI" x Herramienta de Alerta de Ruptura de Rectángulo x Cómo operar con ella: http: // www.tradethevolumewaves.com ** Si usted compra por favor póngase en cont
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Zonas de Soporte y Resistencia con Precisión Excepcional para Todos los Mercados Resumen Rápido ¿Busca una manera confiable de identificar niveles de soporte y resistencia en cualquier mercado — ya sean divisas, índices, acciones o materias primas? FX Levels combina el método tradicional “Lighthouse” con un enfoque dinámico vanguardista, ofreciendo una precisión casi universal. Gracias a nuestra experiencia real con brokers y a las actualizaciones automáticas diarias más las de tiem
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Ante todo, vale la pena enfatizar que esta Herramienta de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que la hace ideal para el trading profesional. Curso en línea, manual del usuario y demostración. El Indicador de Conceptos de Acción del Precio Inteligente es una herramienta muy potente tanto para traders nuevos como experimentados. Combina más de 20 indicadores útiles en uno solo, combinando ideas avanzadas de trading como el Análisis del Trader del Círculo Interi
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Precio real es de 80 $ - 45% de descuento (Es 45 $ ahora) ¡Póngase en contacto conmigo para el indicador de bonificación adicional, la instrucción o cualquier pregunta! - Actualización gratuita de por vida - No repintar - Producto relacionado: Gann Gold EA - Yo sólo vendo mis productos en Elif Kaya Perfil, cualquier otro sitio web son robados versiones antiguas, Así que no hay nuevas actualizaciones o apoyo. Ventajas de M1 Scalper Pro Rentabilidad: M1 Scalper Pro es altamente rentable con una
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubre perspectivas de mercado para índices, materias primas, criptomonedas y forex Descripción general IX Power es una herramienta versátil diseñada para analizar la fortaleza de índices, materias primas, criptomonedas y símbolos de forex. Mientras que FX Power ofrece la máxima precisión para pares de divisas mediante el uso de datos de todos los pares disponibles, IX Power se centra exclusivamente en los datos del mercado del símbolo subyacente. Esto convierte a IX Power en una e
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
El indicador de bandas de Berma (BB) es una herramienta valiosa para los operadores que buscan identificar y aprovechar las tendencias del mercado. Al analizar la relación entre el precio y las bandas de Berma, los operadores pueden discernir si un mercado se encuentra en una fase de tendencia o de rango. Visita el [ Blog de Berma Home ] para saber más. Las bandas de Berma se componen de tres líneas distintas: la banda de Berma superior, la banda de Berma media y la banda de Berma inferior. Esta
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Te presento un excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como una estrategia de trading "todo incluido" lista para usar. En un solo código se integran potentes herramientas de análisis técnico del mercado, señales de trading (flechas), funciones de alertas y notificaciones push. Cada comprador de este indicador recibe además de forma gratuita: Grabber Utility: una herramienta para la gestión automática de órdenes abiertas Video manual paso a paso: cómo instalar, configurar y operar con
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast predice y visualiza el futuro de cualquier mercado basándose en las armonías de los datos de precios. Aunque el mercado no siempre es predecible, si existe un patrón en el precio, MetaForecast puede predecir el futuro con la mayor precisión posible. En comparación con otros productos similares, MetaForecast puede generar resultados más precisos al analizar las tendencias del mercado. Parámetros de entrada Past size (Tamaño del pasado) Especifica el número de barras que MetaForecast
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicadores
¿Cansado de trazar líneas de soporte y resistencia? La resistencia de soporte es un indicador de marco de tiempo múltiple que detecta y traza automáticamente los soportes y las líneas de resistencia en el gráfico con un giro muy interesante: a medida que los niveles de precios se prueban con el tiempo y aumenta su importancia, las líneas se vuelven más gruesas y oscuras. [ Guía de instalación | Guía de actualización | Solución de problemas | FAQ | Todos los productos ] Mejora tu análisis técnic
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicadores
El indicador   Trend Line PRO   es una estrategia comercial independiente. Muestra el cambio de tendencia, el punto de entrada a la transacción, así como calcula automáticamente tres niveles de Take Profit y la protección contra la pérdida de Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   es perfecto para todos los símbolos de Meta Trader: monedas, metales, criptomonedas, acciones e índices. El indicador se utiliza en el comercio con cuentas reales, lo que confirma la fiabilidad de la estrategia. Los robots que ut
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Presentamos   Quantum TrendPulse   , la herramienta de trading definitiva que combina el poder de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   y   Stochastic   en un indicador integral para maximizar su potencial de trading. Diseñado para traders que buscan precisión y eficiencia, este indicador le ayuda a identificar tendencias del mercado, cambios de impulso y puntos de entrada y salida óptimos con confianza. Características principales: Integración con SuperTrend:   siga fácilmente la tendencia predominante del
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint es un potente compañero de trading diseñado para generar señales de entrada de alta probabilidad con niveles TP/SL/DP dinámicos basados en la volatilidad. El seguimiento del rendimiento integrado muestra estadísticas de ganancias/pérdidas, aciertos PP1/PP2 y tasas de éxito actualizadas en tiempo real. Características principales: Señales de compra/venta con bandas de volatilidad adaptables Niveles TP/SL/DP en tiempo real basados en ATR Filtro MA incorporado con volatilidad ATR/StdDev o
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
¿Cuántas veces ha comprado un indicador de trading con excelentes back-tests, prueba de rendimiento en cuenta real con números fantásticos y estadísticas por todas partes pero después de usarlo, termina perdiendo su cuenta? No debe confiar en una señal por sí misma, necesita saber por qué apareció en primer lugar, ¡y eso es lo que mejor hace RelicusRoad Pro! Manual de Usuario + Estrategias + Videos de Entrenamiento + Grupo Privado con Acceso VIP + Versión Móvil Disponible Una Nueva Forma de Ver
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
Trend Ai indicator es una gran herramienta que mejorará el análisis de mercado de un operador al combinar la identificación de tendencias con puntos de entrada procesables y alertas de reversión. Este indicador permite a los usuarios navegar por las complejidades del mercado forex con confianza y precisión Más allá de las señales primarias, el indicador Trend Ai identifica puntos de entrada secundarios que surgen durante retrocesos o retrocesos, lo que permite a los operadores capitalizar las c
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicadores
ADVERTENCIA: Este indicador se distribuye EXCLUSIVAMENTE en MQL5.com Versión MT4: https: //www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 Versión MT5: https: //www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 ¡El indicador que le muestra la TENDENCIA de forma clara e inequívoca! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPCIÓN MAX RIBBON es un ind
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicadores
Próxima generación de zonas de oferta y demanda automatizadas. Algoritmo nuevo e innovador que funciona en cualquier gráfico. Todas las zonas se crean dinámicamente de acuerdo con la acción del precio del mercado. DOS TIPOS DE ALERTAS --> 1)CUANDO EL PRECIO LLEGA A UNA ZONA 2)CUANDO SE FORMA UNA NUEVA ZONA No obtienes un indicador inútil más. Obtiene una estrategia comercial completa con resultados probados.     Nuevas características:     Alertas cuando el precio llega a la zona de ofert
Otros productos de este autor
Market Time Watch
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Indicadores
Market Time Watch Una herramienta ligera, limpia y esencial para cada trader Market Time Watch es una herramienta profesional de visualización de tiempo en el gráfico, diseñada para traders que necesitan ver la hora local, la hora del servidor y la cuenta regresiva de la vela actual con total precisión. Este indicador muestra toda la información directamente en el gráfico sin elementos pesados o molestos. Ya sea que hagas scalping, intradía, trading de noticias o simplemente necesites una refere
FREE
Market Time Watch MT4
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Indicadores
Market Time Watch Una herramienta ligera, limpia y esencial para cada trader Market Time Watch es una herramienta profesional de visualización de tiempo en el gráfico, diseñada para traders que necesitan ver la hora local, la hora del servidor y la cuenta regresiva de la vela actual con total precisión. Este indicador muestra toda la información directamente en el gráfico sin elementos pesados o molestos. Ya sea que hagas scalping, intradía, trading de noticias o simplemente necesites una refere
FREE
Smart Risk Manager Pro
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Arrastra y opera con confianza Smart Risk Manager Pro es una herramienta profesional de gestión de riesgo sobre el gráfico que calcula el tamaño de tu posición según tu riesgo en dólares. Simplemente haz clic y arrastra en el gráfico y el indicador mostrará al instante: Dirección (Buy / Sell) Distancia en puntos Tamaño de lote recomendado según tu valor de RiskUSD La herramienta es ultra ligera, extremadamente rápida y está diseñada para traders que quieren un gráfico li
Smart Risk Manager Pro 5
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Arrastra y opera con confianza Smart Risk Manager Pro es una herramienta profesional de gestión de riesgo sobre el gráfico que calcula el tamaño de tu posición según tu riesgo en dólares. Simplemente haz clic y arrastra en el gráfico y el indicador mostrará al instante: Dirección (Buy / Sell) Distancia en puntos Tamaño de lote recomendado según tu valor de RiskUSD La herramienta es ultra ligera, extremadamente rápida y está diseñada para traders que quieren un gráfico li
AutoTradeBot FOREX
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Asesores Expertos
AutoTradeBot++ – Órdenes pendientes por líneas y gestión de riesgo “risk-free” multinivel Dibuja líneas. Define tu riesgo. Deja que el bot haga el resto. AutoTradeBot++ es un Asesor Experto profesional de ejecución y gestión de riesgo, diseñado para traders que quieren gráficos limpios, riesgo fijo en dólares y un sistema automático de “risk-free”, sin perder el control de su propia estrategia. Tú decides dónde operar; el EA se encarga de cómo hacerlo. Existen versiones dedicadas de AutoTradeBot
AutoTrader GOLD
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Asesores Expertos
AutoTradeBot++ – Órdenes pendientes por líneas y gestión de riesgo “risk-free” multinivel Dibuja líneas. Define tu riesgo. Deja que el bot haga el resto. AutoTradeBot++ es un Asesor Experto profesional de ejecución y gestión de riesgo, diseñado para traders que quieren gráficos limpios, riesgo fijo en dólares y un sistema automático de “risk-free”, sin perder el control de su propia estrategia. Tú decides dónde operar; el EA se encarga de cómo hacerlo. Existen versiones dedicadas de AutoTradeBot
AutoTrade DowJones
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Asesores Expertos
AutoTradeBot++ – Órdenes pendientes por líneas y gestión de riesgo “risk-free” multinivel Dibuja líneas. Define tu riesgo. Deja que el bot haga el resto. AutoTradeBot++ es un Asesor Experto profesional de ejecución y gestión de riesgo, diseñado para traders que quieren gráficos limpios, riesgo fijo en dólares y un sistema automático de “risk-free”, sin perder el control de su propia estrategia. Tú decides dónde operar; el EA se encarga de cómo hacerlo. Existen versiones dedicadas de AutoTradeBot
AutoTrade NASDAQ
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Asesores Expertos
AutoTradeBot++ – Órdenes pendientes por líneas y gestión de riesgo “risk-free” multinivel Dibuja líneas. Define tu riesgo. Deja que el bot haga el resto. AutoTradeBot++   es un Asesor Experto profesional de ejecución y gestión de riesgo, diseñado para traders que quieren gráficos limpios, riesgo fijo en dólares y un sistema automático de “risk-free”, sin perder el control de su propia estrategia. Tú decides   dónde   operar; el EA se encarga de   cómo   hacerlo. Existen versiones dedicadas de Au
AutoTrade US500
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Asesores Expertos
AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
Filtro:
No hay comentarios
Respuesta al comentario