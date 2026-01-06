Forex Risk Manager MT5

Smart Risk Manager FOREX – Free On-Chart Lot Size Helper

Smart Risk Manager Forex is the free & simplified edition of the Smart Risk Manager family. It helps you calculate your position size on Forex pairs using a clean drag-and-release workflow.

Just drag on the chart and the indicator shows the recommended lot size based on your RiskUSD amount. It is small, fast and easy to use.

✨ Features

  • ✔️ Drag-to-measure lot size directly on the chart
  • ✔️ Clean & very lightweight – no panels, no clutter
  • ✔️ Works smoothly on most Forex pairs
  • ✔️ Perfect free tool for basic risk management

⚠️ Limitations (Forex Version)

  • ❌ Works only on Forex pairs. If attached to other symbols (gold, indices, etc.), it will show a message and will not calculate.
  • ❌ Shows only the Lot Size label (no Direction / Distance labels).
📌 How to Use
  1. Attach Smart Risk Manager Mini to a Forex chart (for example: EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  2. Set your desired RiskUSD (for example: 3, 5, 10 USD per trade).
  3. Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner to turn it ON.
  4. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
  5. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
  6. The indicator will show:
    • Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk and distance.

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, the label is hidden to keep your chart clean.

🎯 Inputs

  • RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The tool uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to estimate the position size.

🌟 Forex vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Forex Smart Risk Manager Pro 
Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced)
Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more precise)
Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited
User interface 1 compact lot label 3 clean labels: Dir / Dis / Lots
Best for Free / basic users Professional traders

Start with Smart Risk Manager Forex – upgrade to Pro when you need full power.


