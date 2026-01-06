Forex Risk Manager MT5

Smart Risk Manager FOREX – Free On-Chart Lot Size Helper

Smart Risk Manager Forex is the free & simplified edition of the Smart Risk Manager family. It helps you calculate your position size on Forex pairs using a clean drag-and-release workflow.

Just drag on the chart and the indicator shows the recommended lot size based on your RiskUSD amount. It is small, fast and easy to use.

✨ Features

  • ✔️ Drag-to-measure lot size directly on the chart
  • ✔️ Clean & very lightweight – no panels, no clutter
  • ✔️ Works smoothly on most Forex pairs
  • ✔️ Perfect free tool for basic risk management

⚠️ Limitations (Forex Version)

  • ❌ Works only on Forex pairs. If attached to other symbols (gold, indices, etc.), it will show a message and will not calculate.
  • ❌ Shows only the Lot Size label (no Direction / Distance labels).
📌 How to Use
  1. Attach Smart Risk Manager Mini to a Forex chart (for example: EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  2. Set your desired RiskUSD (for example: 3, 5, 10 USD per trade).
  3. Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner to turn it ON.
  4. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
  5. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
  6. The indicator will show:
    • Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk and distance.

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, the label is hidden to keep your chart clean.

🎯 Inputs

  • RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The tool uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to estimate the position size.

🌟 Forex vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Forex Smart Risk Manager Pro 
Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced)
Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more precise)
Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited
User interface 1 compact lot label 3 clean labels: Dir / Dis / Lots
Best for Free / basic users Professional traders

Start with Smart Risk Manager Forex – upgrade to Pro when you need full power.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Market Time Watch
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
지표
Market Time Watch A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time , server time , and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components. Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time r
FREE
Market Time Watch MT4
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
지표
Market Time Watch A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time , server time , and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components. Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time r
FREE
Smart Risk Manager Pro
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
지표
Smart Risk Manager Pro – 드래그하고 자신 있게 트레이드하세요 Smart Risk Manager Pro는 달러 기준 리스크에 따라 포지션 크기를 계산해 주는 프로페셔널 온차트 리스크 관리 도구입니다. 차트에서 클릭 후 드래그 만 하면, 인디케이터가 즉시 다음 정보를 보여줍니다: 방향 (Buy / Sell) 거리 (포인트) 추천 로트 크기 (RiskUSD 값 기준) 이 도구는 매우 가볍고, 극도로 빠르며, 깔끔한 차트 와 정확한 리스크 중심 트레이딩 워크플로우 를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 기능 ️ 차트 위에서 드래그하여 직접 리스크 측정 ️ 스마트 자동 로트 크기 계산 ️ Buy/Sell 방향 표시 ️ 포인트 단위 거리 표시 ️ 모든 심볼에서 사용 가능 (포렉스, 골드, 지수, 크립토) ️ 초고속 – 랙 거의 없음 ️ 깔끔하고 미니멀한 UI ️ 서브 윈도우 없음, 무거운 패널 없음 ️ 마우스를 놓는 순간에만 계산 → CPU 절약
Smart Risk Manager Pro 5
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
지표
Smart Risk Manager Pro – 드래그하고 자신 있게 트레이드하세요 Smart Risk Manager Pro는 달러 기준 리스크에 따라 포지션 크기를 계산해 주는 프로페셔널 온차트 리스크 관리 도구입니다. 차트에서 클릭 후 드래그 만 하면, 인디케이터가 즉시 다음 정보를 보여줍니다: 방향 (Buy / Sell) 거리 (포인트) 추천 로트 크기 (RiskUSD 값 기준) 이 도구는 매우 가볍고, 극도로 빠르며, 깔끔한 차트 와 정확한 리스크 중심 트레이딩 워크플로우 를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 기능 ️ 차트 위에서 드래그하여 직접 리스크 측정 ️ 스마트 자동 로트 크기 계산 ️ Buy/Sell 방향 표시 ️ 포인트 단위 거리 표시 ️ 모든 심볼에서 사용 가능 (포렉스, 골드, 지수, 크립토) ️ 초고속 – 랙 거의 없음 ️ 깔끔하고 미니멀한 UI ️ 서브 윈도우 없음, 무거운 패널 없음 ️ 마우스를 놓는 순간에만 계산 → CPU 절약
AutoTradeBot FOREX
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – 라인 기반 대기 주문 & 다단계 리스크 프리 EA 라인을 그리세요. 리스크를 정하세요. 나머지는 봇이 처리합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트를 깔끔하게 유지하면서 고정 달러 리스크 와 자동 리스크 프리(Risk-Free) 관리를 원하는 트레이더를 위한 프로페셔널 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 어디서 진입할지는 당신 이 결정하고, 어떻게 실행·관리할지는 EA 가 담당합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 골드 (XAUUSD) , 다우존스 (US30) , 나스닥 (US100) , 모든 FX 통화쌍 , S&P500 (US500) 전용 빌드를 제공합니다. 개발자 패널과 TesterMob 플랫폼에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: testermob.com / market.testermob.com . 컨셉: “라인 이름”만으로 트레이딩하기 각 주문을 일일이 수동으로 넣는 대신, AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트 위의 수평 라인 을 트레이딩 지시로 사용합니다.
AutoTrader GOLD
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – 라인 기반 대기 주문 & 다단계 리스크 프리 EA 라인을 그리세요. 리스크를 정하세요. 나머지는 봇이 처리합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트를 깔끔하게 유지하면서 고정 달러 리스크 와 자동 리스크 프리(Risk-Free) 관리를 원하는 트레이더를 위한 프로페셔널 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 어디서 진입할지는 당신 이 결정하고, 어떻게 실행·관리할지는 EA 가 담당합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 골드 (XAUUSD) , 다우존스 (US30) , 나스닥 (US100) , 모든 FX 통화쌍 , S&P500 (US500) 전용 빌드를 제공합니다. 개발자 패널과 TesterMob 플랫폼에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: testermob.com / market.testermob.com . 컨셉: “라인 이름”만으로 트레이딩하기 각 주문을 일일이 수동으로 넣는 대신, AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트 위의 수평 라인 을 트레이딩 지시로 사용합니다.
AutoTrade DowJones
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – 라인 기반 대기 주문 & 다단계 리스크 프리 EA 라인을 그리세요. 리스크를 정하세요. 나머지는 봇이 처리합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트를 깔끔하게 유지하면서 고정 달러 리스크 와 자동 리스크 프리(Risk-Free) 관리를 원하는 트레이더를 위한 프로페셔널 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 어디서 진입할지는 당신 이 결정하고, 어떻게 실행·관리할지는 EA 가 담당합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는 골드 (XAUUSD) , 다우존스 (US30) , 나스닥 (US100) , 모든 FX 통화쌍 , S&P500 (US500) 전용 빌드를 제공합니다. 개발자 패널과 TesterMob 플랫폼에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: testermob.com / market.testermob.com . 컨셉: “라인 이름”만으로 트레이딩하기 각 주문을 일일이 수동으로 넣는 대신, AutoTradeBot++ 는 차트 위의 수평 라인 을 트레이딩 지시로 사용합니다.
AutoTrade NASDAQ
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – 라인 기반 대기 주문 & 다단계 리스크 프리 EA 라인을 그리세요. 리스크를 정하세요. 나머지는 봇이 처리합니다. AutoTradeBot++   는 차트를 깔끔하게 유지하면서   고정 달러 리스크 와 자동   리스크 프리(Risk-Free)   관리를 원하는 트레이더를 위한 프로페셔널 익스퍼트 어드바이저입니다. 어디서 진입할지는   당신 이 결정하고, 어떻게 실행·관리할지는   EA 가 담당합니다. AutoTradeBot++ 는   골드 (XAUUSD) ,   다우존스 (US30) ,   나스닥 (US100) ,   모든 FX 통화쌍 ,   S&P500 (US500)   전용 빌드를 제공합니다. 개발자 패널과 TesterMob 플랫폼에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다:   testermob.com   /   market.testermob.com . 컨셉: “라인 이름”만으로 트레이딩하기 각 주문을 일일이 수동으로 넣는 대신, AutoTradeBot++ 는
AutoTrade US500
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Experts
AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변