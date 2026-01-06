Forex Risk Manager MT5

Smart Risk Manager FOREX – Free On-Chart Lot Size Helper

Smart Risk Manager Forex is the free & simplified edition of the Smart Risk Manager family. It helps you calculate your position size on Forex pairs using a clean drag-and-release workflow.

Just drag on the chart and the indicator shows the recommended lot size based on your RiskUSD amount. It is small, fast and easy to use.

✨ Features

  • ✔️ Drag-to-measure lot size directly on the chart
  • ✔️ Clean & very lightweight – no panels, no clutter
  • ✔️ Works smoothly on most Forex pairs
  • ✔️ Perfect free tool for basic risk management

⚠️ Limitations (Forex Version)

  • ❌ Works only on Forex pairs. If attached to other symbols (gold, indices, etc.), it will show a message and will not calculate.
  • ❌ Shows only the Lot Size label (no Direction / Distance labels).
📌 How to Use
  1. Attach Smart Risk Manager Mini to a Forex chart (for example: EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  2. Set your desired RiskUSD (for example: 3, 5, 10 USD per trade).
  3. Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner to turn it ON.
  4. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
  5. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
  6. The indicator will show:
    • Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk and distance.

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, the label is hidden to keep your chart clean.

🎯 Inputs

  • RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The tool uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to estimate the position size.

🌟 Forex vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Forex Smart Risk Manager Pro 
Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced)
Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more precise)
Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited
User interface 1 compact lot label 3 clean labels: Dir / Dis / Lots
Best for Free / basic users Professional traders

Start with Smart Risk Manager Forex – upgrade to Pro when you need full power.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Market Time Watch
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Göstergeler
Market Time Watch Her trader için hafif, sade ve vazgeçilmez bir zaman gösterim aracı Market Time Watch, grafikte yerel saati , sunucu saatini ve mevcut mumun kapanışına kalan süreyi net şekilde gösteren profesyonel bir zaman göstergesidir. Ağır paneller olmadan tüm bilgileri doğrudan grafikte sunar. İster scalping, ister gün içi işlem, ister haber işlemleri yapın; veya sadece grafikte temiz bir zaman görünümü istiyorsanız, Market Time Watch size en minimal ve en şık şekilde zaman farkındalığı s
FREE
Market Time Watch MT4
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Göstergeler
Market Time Watch Her trader için hafif, sade ve vazgeçilmez bir zaman gösterim aracı Market Time Watch, grafikte yerel saati , sunucu saatini ve mevcut mumun kapanışına kalan süreyi net şekilde gösteren profesyonel bir zaman göstergesidir. Ağır paneller olmadan tüm bilgileri doğrudan grafikte sunar. İster scalping, ister gün içi işlem, ister haber işlemleri yapın; veya sadece grafikte temiz bir zaman görünümü istiyorsanız, Market Time Watch size en minimal ve en şık şekilde zaman farkındalığı s
FREE
Smart Risk Manager Pro
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Göstergeler
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Sürükle & Bırak ile Güvenle İşlem Yap Smart Risk Manager Pro, dolar bazlı riskine göre pozisyon büyüklüğünü hesaplayan profesyonel bir grafik üstü risk yönetimi aracıdır. Sadece grafikte tıklayıp sürüklemen yeterli; indikatör anında şunları gösterir: Yön (Buy / Sell) Mesafe (puan cinsinden) Önerilen lot büyüklüğü (RiskUSD değerinize göre) Araç ultra hafif, son derece hızlıdır ve temiz bir grafik ile riske odaklı, hassas bir işlem akışı isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmışt
Smart Risk Manager Pro 5
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Göstergeler
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Sürükle & Bırak ile Güvenle İşlem Yap Smart Risk Manager Pro, dolar bazlı riskine göre pozisyon büyüklüğünü hesaplayan profesyonel bir grafik üstü risk yönetimi aracıdır. Sadece grafikte tıklayıp sürüklemen yeterli; indikatör anında şunları gösterir: Yön (Buy / Sell) Mesafe (puan cinsinden) Önerilen lot büyüklüğü (RiskUSD değerinize göre) Araç ultra hafif, son derece hızlıdır ve temiz bir grafik ile riske odaklı, hassas bir işlem akışı isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmışt
AutoTradeBot FOREX
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTradeBot++ – Çizgi Tabanlı Bekleyen Emirler & Çok Seviyeli Risk-Free EA Çizgini çiz. Riskini belirle. Gerisini robota bırak. AutoTradeBot++ , grafiği temiz tutmak isteyen, her işlemde dolara göre sabit risk kullanmak ve otomatik risk-free (zararsız) yönetim isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir işlem ve risk yönetimi Expert Advisor’dır. Nerede işleme gireceğine sen karar verirsin, işlemin nasıl açılıp yönetileceğini EA üstlenir. AutoTradeBot++ için Altın (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (U
AutoTrader GOLD
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTradeBot++ – Çizgi Tabanlı Bekleyen Emirler & Çok Seviyeli Risk-Free EA Çizgini çiz. Riskini belirle. Gerisini robota bırak. AutoTradeBot++ , grafiği temiz tutmak isteyen, her işlemde dolara göre sabit risk kullanmak ve otomatik risk-free (zararsız) yönetim isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir işlem ve risk yönetimi Expert Advisor’dır. Nerede işleme gireceğine sen karar verirsin, işlemin nasıl açılıp yönetileceğini EA üstlenir. AutoTradeBot++ için Altın (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (U
AutoTrade DowJones
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTradeBot++ – Çizgi Tabanlı Bekleyen Emirler & Çok Seviyeli Risk-Free EA Çizgini çiz. Riskini belirle. Gerisini robota bırak. AutoTradeBot++ , grafiği temiz tutmak isteyen, her işlemde dolara göre sabit risk kullanmak ve otomatik risk-free (zararsız) yönetim isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir işlem ve risk yönetimi Expert Advisor’dır. Nerede işleme gireceğine sen karar verirsin, işlemin nasıl açılıp yönetileceğini EA üstlenir. AutoTradeBot++ için Altın (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (U
AutoTrade NASDAQ
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTradeBot++ – Çizgi Tabanlı Bekleyen Emirler & Çok Seviyeli Risk-Free EA Çizgini çiz. Riskini belirle. Gerisini robota bırak. AutoTradeBot++ , grafiği temiz tutmak isteyen, her işlemde   dolara göre sabit risk   kullanmak ve otomatik   risk-free (zararsız) yönetim   isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir işlem ve risk yönetimi Expert Advisor’dır. Nerede işleme gireceğine   sen   karar verirsin, işlemin   nasıl   açılıp yönetileceğini EA üstlenir. AutoTradeBot++ için   Altın (XAUU
AutoTrade US500
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest. AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade. Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD) , Dow Jones (US30)
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt