SymbolInfoMarginRate

Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction.

bool SymbolInfoMarginRate(

string name,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,

double& initial_margin_rate,

double& maintenance_margin_rate

);

Parameters

name

[in] Symbol name.

order_type

[in] Order type.

initial_margin_rate

[in] A double type variable for receiving an initial margin rate. Initial margin is a security deposit for 1 lot deal in the appropriate direction. Multiplying the rate by the initial margin, we receive the amount of funds to be reserved on the account when placing an order of the specified type.

maintenance_margin_rate

[out] A double type variable for receiving a maintenance margin rate. Maintenance margin is a minimum amount for maintaining an open position of 1 lot in the appropriate direction. Multiplying the rate by the maintenance margin, we receive the amount of funds to be reserved on the account after an order of the specified type is activated.

Return Value

Returns true if request for properties is successful, otherwise false.

Ejemplo: