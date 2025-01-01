|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 독일의 국가 코드 (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string germany_code="DE";
//--- 독일 이벤트 가져오기
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- 저널에 독일 이벤트 표시
if(events_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("독일의 이벤트: %d",events_count);
ArrayPrint(events);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("국가 코드 %s, 오류 %d에 대한 이벤트를 수신하지 못했습니다.",
germany_code,GetLastError());
//--- 스크립트 미리 완료
return;
}
//--- events[] 배열에서 마지막 이벤트에 대한 설명을 가져오기
MqlCalendarEvent 이벤트;
ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
{
MqlCalendarCountry 국가;
CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
PrintFormat("이벤트 설명과 event_id=%d가 수신됨",event_id);
PrintFormat("국가: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
PrintFormat("이벤트 이름: %s",event.name);
PrintFormat("이벤트 코드: %s",event.event_code);
PrintFormat("이벤트 중요도: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
PrintFormat("이벤트 유형: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
PrintFormat("이벤트 섹터: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
PrintFormat("이벤트 빈도: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
PrintFormat("이벤트 해제 모드: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
PrintFormat("이벤트 측정 단위: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
PrintFormat("소수점 자릿 수: %d",event.digits);
PrintFormat("이벤트 승수: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
PrintFormat("소스 URL: %s",event.source_url);
}
else
PrintFormat("event_d=%s, error %d에 대한 이벤트 설명을 수신하지 못했습니다",
event_id,GetLastError());
}
/*
결과:
독일 이벤트: 50
[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]
[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "수출 m/m" 0
[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "수입 m/m" 0
[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "수입 가격 인덱스 m/m" 0
[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "수입 가격 인덱스 y/y" 0
....
[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit 제조 PMI" 0
[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit 서비스 PMI" 0
[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit 컴포짓 PMI" 0
event_id=276500003 가 수신된 이벤트 설명
국가: 독 (country code = 276)
이멘트명: Markit Composite PMI
이벤트 코드: markit-composite-pmi
이벤트 중요도: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
이벤트 유형: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
이벤트 섹터: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
이벤트 빈도: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
이벤트 릴리스 모드: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
이벤트 측정 단위: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
소수 자릿수: 1
값 승수: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
소스 URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/