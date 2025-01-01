//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 독일의 국가 코드 (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string germany_code="DE";

//--- 독일 이벤트 가져오기

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);

//--- 저널에 독일 이벤트 표시

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("독일의 이벤트: %d",events_count);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("국가 코드 %s, 오류 %d에 대한 이벤트를 수신하지 못했습니다.",

germany_code,GetLastError());

//--- 스크립트 미리 완료

return;

}

//--- events[] 배열에서 마지막 이벤트에 대한 설명을 가져오기

MqlCalendarEvent 이벤트;

ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;

if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))

{

MqlCalendarCountry 국가;

CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);

PrintFormat("이벤트 설명과 event_id=%d가 수신됨",event_id);

PrintFormat("국가: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);

PrintFormat("이벤트 이름: %s",event.name);

PrintFormat("이벤트 코드: %s",event.event_code);

PrintFormat("이벤트 중요도: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));

PrintFormat("이벤트 유형: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));

PrintFormat("이벤트 섹터: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));

PrintFormat("이벤트 빈도: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));

PrintFormat("이벤트 해제 모드: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));

PrintFormat("이벤트 측정 단위: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));

PrintFormat("소수점 자릿 수: %d",event.digits);

PrintFormat("이벤트 승수: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));

PrintFormat("소스 URL: %s",event.source_url);

}

else

PrintFormat("event_d=%s, error %d에 대한 이벤트 설명을 수신하지 못했습니다",

event_id,GetLastError());

}

/*

결과:

독일 이벤트: 50

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]

[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "수출 m/m" 0

[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "수입 m/m" 0

[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "수입 가격 인덱스 m/m" 0

[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "수입 가격 인덱스 y/y" 0

....

[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit 제조 PMI" 0

[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit 서비스 PMI" 0

[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit 컴포짓 PMI" 0

event_id=276500003 가 수신된 이벤트 설명

국가: 독 (country code = 276)

이멘트명: Markit Composite PMI

이벤트 코드: markit-composite-pmi

이벤트 중요도: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

이벤트 유형: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR

이벤트 섹터: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS

이벤트 빈도: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH

이벤트 릴리스 모드: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME

이벤트 측정 단위: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE

소수 자릿수: 1

값 승수: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE

소스 URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com

*/