|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- Länder-Code für Deutschland (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string germany_code="DE";
//--- Abrufen der Ereignisse Deutschlands
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- Anzeige der Ereignisse Deutschlands im Journal
if(events_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("Ereignisse Deutschlands: %d",events_count);
ArrayPrint(events);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Fehler beim Erhalt der Ereignisse für den Länder-Code %s, error %d",
germany_code,GetLastError());
//--- Skript wurde vorzeitig beendet
return;
}
//--- Abrufen der Beschreibung des letzten Ereignisses vom Array events[]
MqlCalendarEvent event;
ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
{
MqlCalendarCountry country;
CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
PrintFormat("Ereignisbeschreibung von event_id=%d erhalten",event_id);
PrintFormat("Land: %s (Länder-Code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
PrintFormat("Ereignisname: %s",event.name);
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Code: %s",event.event_code);
PrintFormat("Ereigniswichtigkeit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Typ: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Sektor: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Häufigkeit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
PrintFormat("Art der Ereignisveröffentlichung: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Maßeinheit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
PrintFormat("Anzahl der Dezimalstellen: %d",event.digits);
PrintFormat("Ereignis-Multiplikator: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
PrintFormat("Quell-URL: %s",event.source_url);
}
else
PrintFormat("Fehler beim Erhalt der Ereignisbeschreibung für event_d=%s, Fehler %d",
event_id,GetLastError());
}
/*
Ergebnis:
Ereignisse Deutschlands: 50
[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]
[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0
[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0
[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0
[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0
....
[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0
[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0
[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0
Ereignisbeschreibung für event_id=276500003 erhalten
Land: Deutschland (Länder-Code = 276)
Ereignis-Name: Markit Composite PMI
Ereignis-Code: markit-composite-pmi
Ereigniswichtigkeit: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
Ereignis-Typ: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
Ereignis-Sektor: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
Ereignis-Häufigkeit: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
Art der Ereignisveröffentlichung: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
Ereignis-Maßeinheit: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
Anzahl der Dezimalstellen: 1
Ereignis-Multiplikator: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
Quell-URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/