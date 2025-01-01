DokümantasyonBölümler
ID'sine göre olay açıklaması elde edin.

bool  CalendarEventById(
   ulong                event_id,     // olay ID'si
   MqlCalendarEvent&    event         // olay açıklaması almak için değişken
   );

Parametreler

event_id

[in]  Olay ID'si

event

[out]  Olay açıklaması almak için MqlCalendarEvent tip değişkeni.

Geri dönüş değeri

Başarılı olursa true, aksi takdirde false olarak geri döner. Hata hakkında bilgi edinmek için, GetLastError() fonksiyonunu çağırın. Olası hatalar:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (genel çalışma zamanı hatası),
  • 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (ülke bulunamadı),
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (istek süresi sınırı aşıldı).

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Almanya için ülke kodu (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
   string germany_code="DE";
//--- Almanya olaylarını al
   MqlCalendarEvent events[];
   int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- Almanya olaylarını Günlük'te görüntüle
   if(events_count>0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Almanya olayları: %d",events_count);
      ArrayPrint(events);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Şu ülke kodu için olaylar alınamadı: %s, hata %d",
                  germany_code,GetLastError());
      //--- komut dosyasının erken tamamlanması
      return;
     }
//--- events[] dizisindeki son olayın açıklamasını al
   MqlCalendarEvent event;
   ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
   if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
     {
      MqlCalendarCountry country; 
      CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
      PrintFormat("event_id=%d ile olay açıklaması alındı",event_id);
      PrintFormat("Ülke: %s (ülke kodu = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
      PrintFormat("Olay adı: %s",event.name);
      PrintFormat("Olay kodu: %s",event.event_code);
      PrintFormat("Olayın önemi: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
      PrintFormat("Olay tipi: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
      PrintFormat("Olay sektörü: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
      PrintFormat("Olay sıklığı: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
      PrintFormat("Olayın zamanı modu: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
      PrintFormat("Olay ölçü birimi: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
      PrintFormat("Ondalık basamak sayısı: %d",event.digits);
      PrintFormat("Olay çarpanı: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
      PrintFormat("Kaynak URL: %s",event.source_url);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("event_d=%s için olay açıklaması alma başarısız oldu, hata %d",
                  event_id,GetLastError());
  }
/*
  Sonuç:
  Almanya olayları: 50
             [id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits]                                [source_url]                       [event_code]                             [name] [reserved]
   [ 0] 276010001      1        6           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "exports-mm"                       "Exports m/m"                               0
   [ 1] 276010002      1        6           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "imports-mm"                       "Imports m/m"                               0
   [ 2] 276010003      1        4           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "import-price-index-mm"            "Import Price Index m/m"                    0
   [ 3] 276010004      1        4           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "import-price-index-yy"            "Import Price Index y/y"                    0
   ....
   [47] 276500001      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-manufacturing-pmi"         "Markit Manufacturing PMI"                  0
   [48] 276500002      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-services-pmi"              "Markit Services PMI"                       0
   [49] 276500003      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-composite-pmi"             "Markit Composite PMI"                      0
  event_id=276500003 ile olay açıklaması alındı
  Ülke: Almanya (ülke kodu = 276)
  Olay adı: Markit Composite PMI
  Olay kodu: markit-composite-pmi
   Olay önemi: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
   Olay tipi: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
   Olay sektörü: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
   Olay sıklığı: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
   Olayın zamanı modu: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
   Olay ölçü birimi: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
  Ondalık basamak sayısı: 1
   Değer çarpanı: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
   Kaynak URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/

