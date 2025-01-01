- CalendarCountryById
Obtiene la matriz de las descripciones de todos los eventos disponibles en el Calendario, según el código del país indicado.
int CalendarEventByCountry(
Parámetros
country_code
[in] Nombre clave del país según ISO 3166-1 alpha-2
events[]
[out] Matriz del tipo MqlCalendarEvent para obtener las descripciones de todos los eventos para el país indicado.
Valor retornado
Número de descripciones obtenidas. Para obtener información sobre el error, necesitamos llamar la función GetLastError(). Posibles errores:
- 4001 — ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (error general del sistema de ejecución),
- 4004 — ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (memoria insuficiente para ejecutar la solicitud),
- 5401 — ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (se ha superado el límite de solicitud por tiempo),
- error de ejecución ArrayResize()
Ejemplo:
