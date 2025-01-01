DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la matriz de las descripciones de todos los eventos disponibles en el Calendario, según el código del país indicado.

int  CalendarEventByCountry(
   string               country_code,     // nombre en clave del país ISO 3166-1 alpha-2
   MqlCalendarEvent&    events[]          // variable para obtener la matriz de descripciones
   );

Parámetros

country_code

[in]  Nombre clave del país según ISO 3166-1 alpha-2

events[]

[out]  Matriz del tipo MqlCalendarEvent para obtener las descripciones de todos los eventos para el país indicado.

Valor retornado

Número de descripciones obtenidas. Para obtener información sobre el error, necesitamos llamar la función GetLastError(). Posibles errores:

  • 4001 — ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (error general del sistema de ejecución),
  • 4004 — ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (memoria insuficiente para ejecutar la solicitud),
  • 5401 — ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (se ha superado el límite de solicitud por tiempo),
  • error de ejecución ArrayResize()

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- código del país de la Unión Europea según el estándar ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2
   string EU_code="EU";
//--- obtenemos los eventos de la Unión Europea
   MqlCalendarEvent events[];
   int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);
//--- mostramos los eventos de la Unión Europea en el Registro
   if(events_count>0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Eventos para la Unión Europea: %d",events_count);
      ArrayPrint(events);
     }
//---
  }
/*
  Resultado:
  Eventos para la Unión Europea: 56
             [id] [type]  [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [event_code]                                     
   [ 0] 999010001      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"   
   [ 1] 999010002      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Account
   [ 2] 999010003      0          999      0            3            0        0  "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conferenc
   [ 3] 999010004      0          999      0            3            0        0  "ECB President Draghi Speech"       
   [ 4] 999010005      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Vice President Constancio Speec
   [ 5] 999010006      1          999      1            3            0        2  "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"
   [ 6] 999010007      1          999      1            3            0        2  "ECB Interest Rate Decision"        
   [ 7] 999010008      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Economic Bulletin"             
   [ 8] 999010009      1          999      2            2            3        3  "ECB Targeted LTRO"                 
   [ 9] 999010010      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Sp
   [10] 999010011      0          999      0            2            0        0  "ECB Executive Board Member Mersch S   
   ...
 
*/

