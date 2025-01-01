DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene la matriz de las descripciones de todos los eventos disponibles en el Calendario, según la divisa indicada.

int  CalendarEventByCurrency(
   const string         currency,     // nombre en clave de la divisa del país 
   MqlCalendarEvent&    events[]      // variable para obtener la matriz de descripciones
   );

Parámetros

currency

[in]  Nombre clave de la divisa del país.

events[]

[out]  Matriz del tipo MqlCalendarEvent para obtener las descripciones de todos los eventos para la divisa indicada.

Valor retornado

Número de descripciones obtenidas. Para obtener información sobre el error, necesitamos llamar la función GetLastError(). Posibles errores:

  • 4001 — ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (error general del sistema de ejecución),
  • 4004 — ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (memoria insuficiente para ejecutar la solicitud),
  • 5401 — ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (se ha superado el límite de solicitud por tiempo),
  • error de ejecución ArrayResize()

 

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declaramos la matriz para obtener los eventos del Calendario Económico
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
//--- obtenos los eventos para la divisa de la Unión Europea      
      int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);
      Print("count = ", count);
//--- para el ejemplo, serán suficientes 10 eventos
      if(count>10)
         ArrayResize(events,10);
//--- mostramos los eventos en el Registro        
      ArrayPrint(events);
  }
/*
  Resultado:
             [id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance]                                        [source_url]                                 [event_code]                                    [name] 
   [0] 999010001      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting"            "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"                
   [1] 999010002      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts"       "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"           
   [2] 999010003      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference"       "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"           
   [3] 999010004      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech"                "ECB President Draghi Speech"                    
   [4] 999010005      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"           
   [5] 999010006      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision"                  "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"             
   [6] 999010007      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision"                 "ECB Interest Rate Decision"                     
   [7] 999010008      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin"                      "ECB Economic Bulletin"                          
   [8] 999010009      1          999      2            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro"                              "ECB Targeted LTRO"                              
   [9] 999010010      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech"    "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"        
*/  

