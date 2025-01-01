|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione Start del programma Script |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- codice Paese per la Germania (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string germany_code="DE";
//--- ottiene eventi Tedeschi
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- mostra gli eventi Tedeschi nel Journal
if(events_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("Germany events: %d",events_count);
ArrayPrint(events);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Impossibile ricevere eventi per il codice Paese %s, errore %d",
germany_code,GetLastError());
//--- completamento precoce script
return;
}
//--- ottiene la descrizione dell'ultimo evento dall'array events[]
MqlCalendarEvent event;
ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
{
MqlCalendarCountry country;
CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
PrintFormat("Descrizione evento con event_id=%d ricevuto",event_id);
PrintFormat("Paese: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
PrintFormat("Nome evento: %s",event.name);
PrintFormat("Codice evento: %s",event.event_code);
PrintFormat("Importanza evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
PrintFormat("Tipo di evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
PrintFormat("Settore evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
PrintFormat("Freuenza evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
PrintFormat("Modalità rilascio evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
PrintFormat("Unità di misura evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
PrintFormat("Numero di cifre decimali: %d",event.digits);
PrintFormat("Moltiplicatore evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
PrintFormat("URL sorgente: %s",event.source_url);
}
else
PrintFormat("Impossibile ottenere la descrizione dell'evento per event_d =%s, errore %d",
event_id,GetLastError());
}
/*
Risultato:
Eventi Tedeschi: 50
[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]
[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0
[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0
[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0
[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0
....
[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0
[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0
[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0
Descrizione dell'evento con event_id = 276500003 ricevuto
Paese: Germania (codice Paese = 276)
Nome dell'evento: Markit PMI Composito
Codice evento: markit-composite-pmi
Importanza evento: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
Tipo di evento: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
Settore evento: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
Frequenza evento: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
Modalità rilascio evento: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
Unità di misura evento: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
Numero di posizioni decimali: 1
Valore moltiplicatore: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
URL sorgente: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/