//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ドイツの国コード(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string germany_code="DE";

//--- ドイツのイベントを取得する

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);

//--- ドイツのイベントを操作ログに表示する

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("Germany events: %d",events_count);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",

germany_code,GetLastError());

//--- スクリプトが完了した

return;

}

//--- events[]配列の最後のイベントの説明を取得する

MqlCalendarEvent event;

ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;

if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))

{

MqlCalendarCountry country;

CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);

PrintFormat("Event description with event_id=%d received",event_id);

PrintFormat("Country: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);

PrintFormat("Event name: %s",event.name);

PrintFormat("Event code: %s",event.event_code);

PrintFormat("Event importance: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));

PrintFormat("Event type: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));

PrintFormat("Event sector: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));

PrintFormat("Event frequency: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));

PrintFormat("Event release mode: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));

PrintFormat("Event measurement unit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));

PrintFormat("Number of decimal places: %d",event.digits);

PrintFormat("Event multiplier: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));

PrintFormat("Source URL: %s",event.source_url);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to get event description for event_d=%s, error %d",

event_id,GetLastError());

}

/*

結果:

Germany events: 50

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]

[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0

[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0

[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0

[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0

....

[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0

[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0

[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0

Event description with event_id=276500003 received

Country: Germany (country code = 276)

Event name: Markit Composite PMI

Event code: markit-composite-pmi

Event importance: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Event type: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR

Event sector: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS

Event frequency: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH

Event release mode: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME

Event measurement unit: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE

Number of decimal places: 1

Value multiplier: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE

Source URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com

*/