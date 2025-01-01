|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- ドイツの国コード(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string germany_code="DE";
//--- ドイツのイベントを取得する
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- ドイツのイベントを操作ログに表示する
if(events_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("Germany events: %d",events_count);
ArrayPrint(events);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",
germany_code,GetLastError());
//--- スクリプトが完了した
return;
}
//--- events[]配列の最後のイベントの説明を取得する
MqlCalendarEvent event;
ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
{
MqlCalendarCountry country;
CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
PrintFormat("Event description with event_id=%d received",event_id);
PrintFormat("Country: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
PrintFormat("Event name: %s",event.name);
PrintFormat("Event code: %s",event.event_code);
PrintFormat("Event importance: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
PrintFormat("Event type: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
PrintFormat("Event sector: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
PrintFormat("Event frequency: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
PrintFormat("Event release mode: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
PrintFormat("Event measurement unit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
PrintFormat("Number of decimal places: %d",event.digits);
PrintFormat("Event multiplier: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
PrintFormat("Source URL: %s",event.source_url);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to get event description for event_d=%s, error %d",
event_id,GetLastError());
}
/*
結果:
Germany events: 50
[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]
[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0
[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0
[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0
[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0
....
[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0
[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0
[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0
Event description with event_id=276500003 received
Country: Germany (country code = 276)
Event name: Markit Composite PMI
Event code: markit-composite-pmi
Event importance: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
Event type: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
Event sector: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
Event frequency: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
Event release mode: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
Event measurement unit: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
Number of decimal places: 1
Value multiplier: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
Source URL: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/