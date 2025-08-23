QuotesSections
Currencies / SHW
Back to US Stock Market

SHW: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

354.05 USD 3.07 (0.86%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHW exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 353.27 and at a high of 357.40.

Follow Sherwin-Williams Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHW News

Daily Range
353.27 357.40
Year Range
309.02 400.42
Previous Close
357.12
Open
356.47
Bid
354.05
Ask
354.35
Low
353.27
High
357.40
Volume
1.400 K
Daily Change
-0.86%
Month Change
-1.74%
6 Months Change
1.59%
Year Change
-7.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%