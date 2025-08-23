Currencies / SHW
SHW: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
354.05 USD 3.07 (0.86%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHW exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 353.27 and at a high of 357.40.
Follow Sherwin-Williams Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHW News
Daily Range
353.27 357.40
Year Range
309.02 400.42
- Previous Close
- 357.12
- Open
- 356.47
- Bid
- 354.05
- Ask
- 354.35
- Low
- 353.27
- High
- 357.40
- Volume
- 1.400 K
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- -1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.59%
- Year Change
- -7.52%
