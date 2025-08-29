通貨 / SHW
SHW: Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
349.49 USD 0.80 (0.23%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SHWの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり347.98の安値と353.04の高値で取引されました。
Sherwin-Williams Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SHW News
- Sherwin-Williams Pauses 401(k) Match As Costs Climb
- ジョンソン・エンド・ジョンソンのイコトロキンラ、乾癬治療でデウクラバシチニブを上回る効果
- Could your employer take away your 401(k) match? Sherwin-Williams just did it.
- Paint and coating company Sherwin-Williams draws controversy after cutting a key employee benefit
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla rallies
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Nasdaq notches record high close, traders look to Fed meeting
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records, traders look to Fed meeting
- Wall St mixed after rally, but indexes on track for weekly gains
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.36%
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- Johnson & Johnson stock steady as FDA approves bladder cancer therapy
- Jefferies reiterates Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams stock amid lackluster demand
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
1日のレンジ
347.98 353.04
1年のレンジ
309.02 400.42
- 以前の終値
- 350.29
- 始値
- 349.56
- 買値
- 349.49
- 買値
- 349.79
- 安値
- 347.98
- 高値
- 353.04
- 出来高
- 3.182 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.28%
- 1年の変化
- -8.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K