Currencies / RELL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RELL: Richardson Electronics Ltd
10.22 USD 0.21 (2.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RELL exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.87 and at a high of 10.26.
Follow Richardson Electronics Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELL News
- Planet Labs PBC (PL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Richardson Electronics partners with KEBA for wind turbine pitch systems
- Richardson Electronics: A Strategic Pivot With Underappreciated Upside (NASDAQ:RELL)
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Richardson Electronics Q4 2025 sees EPS beat, stock climbs
- Richardson Electronics Q4 FY2025 slides: revenue up 6.3%, strategic repositioning underway
- Richardson Electronics (RELL) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Richardson Electronics reports Q4 growth, achieves positive operating income
- Richardson Electronics earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Richardson Electronics partners with Pakal Technologies for power switch tech
- Richardson Electronics unveils new monitoring relays
- I See Richardson Electronics Building Quiet Momentum (NASDAQ:RELL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of March Inflation Release: Expert Highlights 'Fairly Weak Returns' After 5%+ Gains In S&P 500 - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)
- CarMax, Lovesac And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
Daily Range
9.87 10.26
Year Range
7.57 15.51
- Previous Close
- 10.01
- Open
- 9.94
- Bid
- 10.22
- Ask
- 10.52
- Low
- 9.87
- High
- 10.26
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- 2.10%
- Month Change
- 5.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.24%
- Year Change
- -16.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%