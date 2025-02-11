Currencies / QIPT
QIPT: Quipt Home Medical Corp
2.63 USD 0.03 (1.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QIPT exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.66.
Follow Quipt Home Medical Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QIPT News
- Quipt Home Medical stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- Quipt Home Medical stock soars after $3.10 per share acquisition offer
- Forager Capital offers to buy Quipt Home Medical for $3.10 per share
- Quipt Home Medical stock price target raised to $2.30 from $1.70 at Canaccord
- Insulet (PODD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Forager Capital Management Denies its Offer was Unsolicited and Requests that Quipt Terminate its Standstill Agreement
- Quipt Home Medical Could Turn A New Leaf Following Standstill With Activists (NASDAQ:QIPT)
- My Sleep Apnea Has Led Me To Profits With AdaptHealth Stock (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.60 2.66
Year Range
1.35 3.27
- Previous Close
- 2.66
- Open
- 2.66
- Bid
- 2.63
- Ask
- 2.93
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.66
- Volume
- 212
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.86%
- Year Change
- -10.54%
