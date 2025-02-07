Currencies / PWP
PWP: Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A
21.81 USD 0.25 (1.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PWP exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.56 and at a high of 22.20.
Follow Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
21.56 22.20
Year Range
14.12 27.03
- Previous Close
- 22.06
- Open
- 21.80
- Bid
- 21.81
- Ask
- 22.11
- Low
- 21.56
- High
- 22.20
- Volume
- 1.617 K
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.18%
- Year Change
- 13.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%