NOAH: Noah Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares
11.53 USD 0.15 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOAH exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.52 and at a high of 11.74.
Follow Noah Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NOAH News
Daily Range
11.52 11.74
Year Range
7.68 14.90
- Previous Close
- 11.68
- Open
- 11.62
- Bid
- 11.53
- Ask
- 11.83
- Low
- 11.52
- High
- 11.74
- Volume
- 409
- Daily Change
- -1.28%
- Month Change
- -5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.61%
- Year Change
- -7.61%
