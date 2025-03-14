Currencies / MRM
MRM: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc - American Depositary Share
1.80 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.73 and at a high of 1.87.
Follow MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc - American Depositary Share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MRM News
- MEDIROM to install World ID authentication devices at Re.Ra.Ku salons
- MEDIROM adopts cryptocurrency strategy through World partnership
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Why Is MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock (MRM) Up 75% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Medirom Healthcare Technologies approves new performance-based stock options
- Specific Health Guidance Service Utilizing the "Lav" Healthcare App: Surpassed 100 cumulative contracted companies and 10,000 cumulative supported individuals!
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces 22% Rise in Revenue and 20% Improvement in Earnings for 2024; Webcast to Discuss Financial Results to be held on May 21st, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. to Host Webcast on May 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET to Discuss 2024 Financial Results
- Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
Daily Range
1.73 1.87
Year Range
0.34 5.30
- Previous Close
- 1.80
- Open
- 1.78
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 400.00%
- Year Change
- -39.19%
