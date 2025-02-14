Currencies / MMI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MMI: Marcus & Millichap Inc
31.79 USD 0.37 (1.15%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMI exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.79 and at a high of 32.44.
Follow Marcus & Millichap Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMI News
- Miami International Holdings surges in NYSE debut following upsized IPO
- Marcus & Millichap, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MMI)
- Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Earnings Transcript
- Marcus & Millichap Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 8.8% despite widening losses
- Marcus & Millichap earnings missed by $0.24, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Metro Mining’s Q2 2025 record shipments drive growth
- Citizens JMP initiates coverage on Marcus & Millichap stock with Market Perform rating
- InvestingPro’s December overvaluation alert captures MMI’s 33% correction
- Marcus & Millichap stock rises following robust Q4 revenue growth
Daily Range
31.79 32.44
Year Range
27.67 42.80
- Previous Close
- 32.16
- Open
- 32.44
- Bid
- 31.79
- Ask
- 32.09
- Low
- 31.79
- High
- 32.44
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- -0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.86%
- Year Change
- -19.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%