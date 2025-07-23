Currencies / MKC
MKC: McCormick & Company Incorporated
67.23 USD 1.26 (1.91%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MKC exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.10 and at a high of 67.37.
Follow McCormick & Company Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MKC News
- Bernstein analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on Kraft Heinz stock
- Mccormick & Co stock hits 52-week low at 68.22 USD
- McCormick: An Analysis Of Its Growth Potential And Dividend (NYSE:MKC)
- AI Isn't A Bubble. It's A $100 Trillion Tailwind For My Portfolio
- Big Food goes small: Kraft Heinz bets on simplicity to boost shares
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Implied Volatility Surging for McCormick & Company Stock Options
- McCormick stock gains control in Mexican venture as TD Cowen reiterates Buy
- UBS lowers McCormick & Company stock price target on regional concerns
- US labor, advocacy groups urge states to reject Tesla’s $29 billion Musk pay
- McCormick expands stake in its Mexican joint venture to 75% in a $750 million deal
- McCormick to buy additional 25% stake in Mexican unit for $750 million
- McCormick to acquire controlling stake in Mexican joint venture
- JP Morgan refreshes food sector coverage; favors McCormick, Albertsons, Hormel
- JPMorgan upgrades McCormick stock to Overweight on growth prospects
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- McCormick stock price target lowered to $82 at TD Cowen on tariff concerns
- Mccormick & Co stock hits 52-week low at 69.08 USD
- Mccormick & Co stock hits 52-week low at 69.94 USD
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For August 2025
- 69 July Aristocrats: Hormel Is Still The One Hot Dog
Daily Range
66.10 67.37
Year Range
65.95 86.24
- Previous Close
- 65.97
- Open
- 66.10
- Bid
- 67.23
- Ask
- 67.53
- Low
- 66.10
- High
- 67.37
- Volume
- 1.451 K
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- -4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.55%
- Year Change
- -19.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%