Currencies / MAPS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MAPS: WM Technology Inc - Class A
1.26 USD 0.02 (1.61%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAPS exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.23 and at a high of 1.29.
Follow WM Technology Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAPS News
- WM Technology Could Double (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- WM Technology director Tony Aquila to resign from board in September
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- WM Technology Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips 2% YoY, EBITDA margin expands to 26%
- WM Technology earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- WM technology director Brenda Freeman sells $56957 in stock
- WM technology director, Gonzalez, sells $56,969 in shares
- WM Technology (MAPS) director Gordon Scott sells $86,000 in stock
- WM technology director Ibbott sells $46k in shares
- WM technology maps director Bay sells shares worth $43,804
- WM Technology founders withdraw $1.70 per share buyout proposal
- WM Technology Is A Good Stock For Cannabis Investors (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- WM Technology appoints Baker Tilly as new auditor
- WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- WM Technology Stock: Classic Red Flags Suggest To Steer Clear Of This Cannabis Value Trap
Daily Range
1.23 1.29
Year Range
0.70 1.64
- Previous Close
- 1.24
- Open
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.23
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 461
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.50%
- Year Change
- 40.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%