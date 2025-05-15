Currencies / LMFA
LMFA: LM Funding America Inc
1.25 USD 0.03 (2.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LMFA exchange rate has changed by 2.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.17 and at a high of 1.26.
Follow LM Funding America Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LMFA News
- LM Funding purchases 164 bitcoin for $18.67 million
- LM Funding America buys 164 bitcoin for $18.67 million
- 5 Financial Stocks Struggle With Expansion, Lagging Behind Sector Peers - DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT), Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- LM Funding America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- LM Funding Q1 2025 slides: Bitcoin mining margin improves despite halving headwinds
Daily Range
1.17 1.26
Year Range
1.02 5.14
- Previous Close
- 1.22
- Open
- 1.22
- Bid
- 1.25
- Ask
- 1.55
- Low
- 1.17
- High
- 1.26
- Volume
- 542
- Daily Change
- 2.46%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.57%
- Year Change
- -54.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev