Currencies / LBTYB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LBTYB: Liberty Global Ltd - Class B
11.47 USD 0.23 (1.97%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBTYB exchange rate has changed by -1.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.47 and at a high of 11.47.
Follow Liberty Global Ltd - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBTYB News
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Liberty Global: Asymmetric Bet On Multiple Spinoffs (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Liberty Global (B) stock hits 52-week low at $9.06 amid downturn
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Liberty Global: Making Sense Of The Valuation (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Oakmark International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKIX)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
- Liberty Global Q4: Undervalued With Great Free Cash Flow (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Columbia Overseas Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (COSZX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q4 2024 Update
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
11.47 11.47
Year Range
9.15 21.71
- Previous Close
- 11.70
- Open
- 11.47
- Bid
- 11.47
- Ask
- 11.77
- Low
- 11.47
- High
- 11.47
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.97%
- Month Change
- -6.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.27%
- Year Change
- -45.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%