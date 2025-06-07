Currencies / KNTK
KNTK: Kinetik Holdings Inc Class A
42.94 USD 0.42 (0.99%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KNTK exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.42 and at a high of 43.00.
Follow Kinetik Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
42.42 43.00
Year Range
39.25 67.60
- Previous Close
- 42.52
- Open
- 42.72
- Bid
- 42.94
- Ask
- 43.24
- Low
- 42.42
- High
- 43.00
- Volume
- 484
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.91%
- Year Change
- -3.85%
