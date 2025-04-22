Currencies / JZXN
JZXN: Jiuzi Holdings Inc
1.02 USD 0.02 (1.92%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JZXN exchange rate has changed by -1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.95 and at a high of 1.05.
Follow Jiuzi Holdings Inc dynamics.
JZXN News
- JZXN to acquire 23.5 bitcoins as part of new digital asset strategy
- Jiuzi Holdings Raises Funds through Convertible Notes to Acquire Bitcoin
- Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Swings Amid Bitcoin Acquisition Plan - Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN)
- Jiuzi Holdings plans Bitcoin investment strategy
- Why Coursera Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Azitra (AMEX:AZTR), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Crisis And Opportunity In Auto Makers (NYSE:TM)
Daily Range
0.95 1.05
Year Range
0.78 7.82
- Previous Close
- 1.04
- Open
- 1.04
- Bid
- 1.02
- Ask
- 1.32
- Low
- 0.95
- High
- 1.05
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- -1.92%
- Month Change
- 20.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -79.18%
- Year Change
- -45.45%
