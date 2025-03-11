Currencies / JFBR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JFBR: Jeffs' Brands Ltd
4.44 USD 0.14 (3.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JFBR exchange rate has changed by 3.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.12 and at a high of 4.57.
Follow Jeffs' Brands Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JFBR News
- Jeffs’ Brands Targets up to $75M in Launch of AI-Driven Crypto Treasury Strategic Program
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.78%
- Jeffs’ Brands Prepares for Official Launch of Fort’s AI-Based Pest Control App on the Apple iOS and Android Platforms
- What's Going On With jeffs' Brands Today? - Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)
- Crude Oil Falls Over 3%; Regulus Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher - INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF), Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)
- S&P 500 Falls 2%; Caterpillar Reports Downbeat Q1 Results - E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)
- Why Is Jeffs Brands Surging Premarket On Tuesday? - Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)
Daily Range
4.12 4.57
Year Range
0.29 8.40
- Previous Close
- 4.30
- Open
- 4.22
- Bid
- 4.44
- Ask
- 4.74
- Low
- 4.12
- High
- 4.57
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 3.26%
- Month Change
- -12.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 326.92%
- Year Change
- 31.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev