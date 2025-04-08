Currencies / HZO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HZO: MarineMax Inc (FL)
26.25 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HZO exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.87 and at a high of 26.52.
Follow MarineMax Inc (FL) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HZO News
- Earnings call transcript: MarineMax Q3 2025 misses expectations amid industry softness
- MarineMax Posts 13% Revenue Drop in Q3
- MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MarineMax, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HZO)
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- MarineMax (HZO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MarineMax Q3 FY 2025 slides: revenue declines 9% as company reports goodwill impairment
- MarineMax Expands Role for EVP and Chief Digital Officer Shawn Berg
- MarineMax Expands Marina Portfolio with the Completion of Marina in Stuart, Florida
- MarineMax Announces Opening of IGY Savannah Harbor Marina
- Why Did MarineMax Stock Soar On Thursday - MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
- Crude Oil Moves Lower; M&T Bank Earnings Miss Views - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
- Hyatt Hotels, THOR Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
Daily Range
25.87 26.52
Year Range
16.85 35.47
- Previous Close
- 26.17
- Open
- 26.22
- Bid
- 26.25
- Ask
- 26.55
- Low
- 25.87
- High
- 26.52
- Volume
- 608
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.47%
- Year Change
- -25.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%