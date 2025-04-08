QuotesSections
Currencies / HZO
Back to US Stock Market

HZO: MarineMax Inc (FL)

26.25 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HZO exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.87 and at a high of 26.52.

Follow MarineMax Inc (FL) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HZO News

Daily Range
25.87 26.52
Year Range
16.85 35.47
Previous Close
26.17
Open
26.22
Bid
26.25
Ask
26.55
Low
25.87
High
26.52
Volume
608
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
1.39%
6 Months Change
21.47%
Year Change
-25.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%