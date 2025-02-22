Currencies / HTH
HTH: Hilltop Holdings Inc
33.75 USD 0.20 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HTH exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.39 and at a high of 33.83.
Follow Hilltop Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
33.39 33.83
Year Range
26.67 36.13
- Previous Close
- 33.95
- Open
- 33.74
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- Low
- 33.39
- High
- 33.83
- Volume
- 141
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- -2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.20%
- Year Change
- 6.23%
