HTH: Hilltop Holdings Inc
34.36 USD 0.57 (1.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HTH a changé de -1.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.22 et à un maximum de 34.92.
Suivez la dynamique Hilltop Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HTH Nouvelles
- Hilltop Holdings stock hits 52-week high, reaching 35.65 USD
- HTH Shares Hit 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hilltop Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 34.69 USD
- Hilltop Holdings announces dual listing on NYSE Texas
- Hilltop Holdings stockholders elect board, reject executive pay in annual meeting
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Earnings call transcript: Hilltop Holdings Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Hilltop Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Net interest margin improves amid mixed results
- Hilltop Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Fall Y/Y
- Hilltop earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Hilltop Holdings redeems $50 million subordinated notes
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 5, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Range quotidien
34.22 34.92
Range Annuel
26.67 36.13
- Clôture Précédente
- 34.93
- Ouverture
- 34.92
- Bid
- 34.36
- Ask
- 34.66
- Plus Bas
- 34.22
- Plus Haut
- 34.92
- Volume
- 269
- Changement quotidien
- -1.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.24%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.23%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.15%
20 septembre, samedi