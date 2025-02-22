Moedas / HTH
HTH: Hilltop Holdings Inc
34.47 USD 0.45 (1.32%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HTH para hoje mudou para 1.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.11 e o mais alto foi 34.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hilltop Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HTH Notícias
Faixa diária
34.11 34.76
Faixa anual
26.67 36.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.02
- Open
- 34.12
- Bid
- 34.47
- Ask
- 34.77
- Low
- 34.11
- High
- 34.76
- Volume
- 75
- Mudança diária
- 1.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.59%
- Mudança anual
- 8.50%
