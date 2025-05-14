Currencies / HHS
HHS: Harte Hanks Inc
3.70 USD 0.02 (0.54%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HHS exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.70 and at a high of 3.73.
Follow Harte Hanks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HHS News
- Harte Hanks (HHS) Q2 Revenue Falls 14%
- Harte Hanks earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harte Hanks Extends Line of Credit with Texas Capital Bank
- Harte Hanks appoints David Fisher as president to lead transformation
- Harte Hanks Honored with DigiKey Partnership Excellence Award
- Harte Hanks secures exclusive license for health data
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Harte hanks 10% owner Gary Rosenbach buys $44,988 in stock
- Harte Hanks stock hits 52-week low at $4.24 amid market challenges
- Harte Hanks earnings missed by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Harte Hanks Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Daily Range
3.70 3.73
Year Range
3.06 7.47
- Previous Close
- 3.68
- Open
- 3.73
- Bid
- 3.70
- Ask
- 4.00
- Low
- 3.70
- High
- 3.73
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.61%
- Year Change
- -49.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev