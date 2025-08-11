Currencies / HCA
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc
406.12 USD 2.90 (0.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCA exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 400.53 and at a high of 406.12.
Follow HCA Healthcare Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCA News
Daily Range
400.53 406.12
Year Range
289.98 420.98
- Previous Close
- 403.22
- Open
- 402.50
- Bid
- 406.12
- Ask
- 406.42
- Low
- 400.53
- High
- 406.12
- Volume
- 583
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.19%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
