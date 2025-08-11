Valute / HCA
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc
402.39 USD 1.54 (0.38%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCA ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 396.90 e ad un massimo di 403.67.
Segui le dinamiche di HCA Healthcare Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
396.90 403.67
Intervallo Annuale
289.98 420.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 400.85
- Apertura
- 397.50
- Bid
- 402.39
- Ask
- 402.69
- Minimo
- 396.90
- Massimo
- 403.67
- Volume
- 2.896 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.92%
20 settembre, sabato