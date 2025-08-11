QuotazioniSezioni
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc

402.39 USD 1.54 (0.38%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCA ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 396.90 e ad un massimo di 403.67.

Segui le dinamiche di HCA Healthcare Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
396.90 403.67
Intervallo Annuale
289.98 420.98
Chiusura Precedente
400.85
Apertura
397.50
Bid
402.39
Ask
402.69
Minimo
396.90
Massimo
403.67
Volume
2.896 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-0.10%
Variazione Semestrale
16.12%
Variazione Annuale
-0.92%
