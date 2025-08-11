クォートセクション
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc

400.85 USD 1.62 (0.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HCAの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり390.10の安値と402.39の高値で取引されました。

HCA Healthcare Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
390.10 402.39
1年のレンジ
289.98 420.98
以前の終値
399.23
始値
397.50
買値
400.85
買値
401.15
安値
390.10
高値
402.39
出来高
1.874 K
1日の変化
0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.48%
6ヶ月の変化
15.67%
1年の変化
-1.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K