通貨 / HCA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc
400.85 USD 1.62 (0.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HCAの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり390.10の安値と402.39の高値で取引されました。
HCA Healthcare Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCA News
- HCA Healthcare Trades at a Premium: Buy, Hold, or Avoid the Stock?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- New to Investing? This 1 Medical Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- HCA Healthcare stock price target raised to $449 from $404 at RBC Capital
- Tenet Healthcare stock price target raised to $230 from $189 at RBC Capital
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- HCA stock reaches all-time high at 417.39 USD
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Oragenics appoints Natasha Giordano to board of directors
- Tenet Healthcare Jumps 46% YTD & Trades Cheap: Should You Buy Now?
- Here's Why HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a Strong Value Stock
- Universal Health Services stock faces HIX enrollment risk, Cantor maintains neutral rating
- Why HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- HCA Healthcare stock price target raised to $417 from $404 at Bernstein
- Pediatrix Medical Refills Its Buyback Prescription With $250M Dose
- Here's Why HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a Strong Growth Stock
- IHF: Attractive U.S. Healthcare Valuations Amid Sector's Recovery (NYSEARCA:IHF)
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make HCA Healthcare (HCA) a Stock to Watch
- If You Invested $1000 in HCA Healthcare a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, Philip Morris & Novo Nordisk
- Why HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a Strong Momentum Stock
1日のレンジ
390.10 402.39
1年のレンジ
289.98 420.98
- 以前の終値
- 399.23
- 始値
- 397.50
- 買値
- 400.85
- 買値
- 401.15
- 安値
- 390.10
- 高値
- 402.39
- 出来高
- 1.874 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.67%
- 1年の変化
- -1.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K