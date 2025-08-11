Währungen / HCA
HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc
400.85 USD 1.62 (0.41%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HCA hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 390.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 402.39 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die HCA Healthcare Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HCA News
Tagesspanne
390.10 402.39
Jahresspanne
289.98 420.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 399.23
- Eröffnung
- 397.50
- Bid
- 400.85
- Ask
- 401.15
- Tief
- 390.10
- Hoch
- 402.39
- Volumen
- 1.874 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.41%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.67%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.30%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K