HCA: HCA Healthcare Inc

400.85 USD 1.62 (0.41%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HCA hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 390.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 402.39 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die HCA Healthcare Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
390.10 402.39
Jahresspanne
289.98 420.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
399.23
Eröffnung
397.50
Bid
400.85
Ask
401.15
Tief
390.10
Hoch
402.39
Volumen
1.874 K
Tagesänderung
0.41%
Monatsänderung
-0.48%
6-Monatsänderung
15.67%
Jahresänderung
-1.30%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K