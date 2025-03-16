Currencies / GOVI
GOVI: Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
27.78 USD 0.05 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOVI exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.76 and at a high of 27.83.
Follow Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GOVI News
Daily Range
27.76 27.83
Year Range
26.40 29.38
- Previous Close
- 27.83
- Open
- 27.80
- Bid
- 27.78
- Ask
- 28.08
- Low
- 27.76
- High
- 27.83
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.57%
- Year Change
- -5.06%
