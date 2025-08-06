Currencies / GENI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GENI: Genius Sports Limited
12.27 USD 0.19 (1.52%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GENI exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.09 and at a high of 12.41.
Follow Genius Sports Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GENI News
- Roth/MKM initiates Genius Sports stock with Buy rating, $16 price target
- Genius Sports stock price target raised to $13 from $11 at UBS
- Benchmark raises Genius Sports stock price target to $16 on FanHub growth
- Genius Sports at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Cathie Wood Loads Up Figma After 20% Stock Crash
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Cathie Wood Unloads DraftKings. NFL Season Prompts This Target Raise.
- Genius Sports at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Growth and Strategic Insights
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys FIGMA stock and sells GENIUS SPORTS
- Genius Sports stock hits 52-week high at 13.27 USD
- Genius Sports stock rises ahead of scheduled 2025 Investor Day
- Here’s Voss Capital’s Update on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Genius Sports stock hits 52-week high at $13.11
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Maintains Strong Momentum with Recent Favorable Developments
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Genius Sports Stock: The Moat Isn't As Big As Thought, But Some Ceiling Could Be (GENI)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- Genius Sports stock hits 52-week high at $13.10
- CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Choice Equities Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Genius Sports stock hits 52-week high at 12.45 USD
- Guggenheim raises Genius Sports stock price target to $16 on strong outlook
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Daily Range
12.09 12.41
Year Range
6.72 13.72
- Previous Close
- 12.46
- Open
- 12.36
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Low
- 12.09
- High
- 12.41
- Volume
- 4.927 K
- Daily Change
- -1.52%
- Month Change
- -2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.97%
- Year Change
- 55.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%