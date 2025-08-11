Currencies / GDRX
GDRX: GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A
4.23 USD 0.15 (3.68%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDRX exchange rate has changed by 3.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.09 and at a high of 4.25.
Follow GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GDRX News
- Hims & Hers Expands AI and Technology Focus to Advance Digital Care
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Hims and Hers stock despite recent dip
- Hims & Hers Health signs 15-year lease for Ohio facility with $5.98 million annual rent
- BofA Securities maintains Underperform rating on Hims and Hers stock
- Hims and Hers stock rating maintained at Underperform by BofA Securities
- What's Going On With Hims & Hers Shares Today? - Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
- Ozempic Gains First Approval In Canada For Kidney Disease And Cardiovascular Death Risk - Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)
- GoodRx (GDRX) Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On? - GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX)
- GoodRx stock holds Neutral rating at Mizuho amid Novo Nordisk partnership
- GoodRx Holdings Surges 5% After Hours on Novo Nordisk Partnership for $499 Monthly Ozempic, Wegovy Access - GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- INTC, PANW, GDRX, APLD, DUOL: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)
- Ozempic Just Got a Massive Price Cut -- And GoodRx Stock Exploded
- GoodRx: After A 30% Surge On The Novo News, Is The Story Just Beginning? (NASDAQ:GDRX)
- Ozempic creator Novo Nordisk will sell weight loss drugs for cheaper through this new partnership
- From Doubt To Action: Why I Bought Novo Nordisk After Earnings (NYSE:NVO)
- Novo Nordisk's Loss Is Eli Lilly's Gain, And Vice Versa (NYSE:NVO)
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Homebuilder Sentiment Declines In August - Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD), Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP)
- Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on GoodRx stock amid Novo Nordisk partnership
- GoodRx stock rating maintained at Underperform by BofA despite new offering
- Why Is GoodRx Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX)
- GoodRx stock soars after Novo Nordisk deal for $499 monthly Ozempic, Wegovy
- GoodRx offers Ozempic and Wegovy to self-paying patients at $499 monthly
- GoodRx stock price target lowered to $4.25 from $5.25 at UBS
Daily Range
4.09 4.25
Year Range
3.45 7.21
- Previous Close
- 4.08
- Open
- 4.12
- Bid
- 4.23
- Ask
- 4.53
- Low
- 4.09
- High
- 4.25
- Volume
- 3.373 K
- Daily Change
- 3.68%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.08%
- Year Change
- -38.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%