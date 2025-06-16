QuotesSections
GCC: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund

20.88 USD 0.08 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GCC exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.84 and at a high of 20.91.

Follow WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
20.84 20.91
Year Range
17.70 21.30
Previous Close
20.96
Open
20.90
Bid
20.88
Ask
21.18
Low
20.84
High
20.91
Volume
19
Daily Change
-0.38%
Month Change
0.87%
6 Months Change
6.15%
Year Change
8.52%
21 September, Sunday