Currencies / ERII
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ERII: Energy Recovery Inc
14.62 USD 0.07 (0.48%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ERII exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.51 and at a high of 14.85.
Follow Energy Recovery Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERII News
- Energy Recovery stock price target raised to $20 from $19 at Freedom Broker
- Mizuho lowers Avista stock price target to $39 on non-utility losses
- Energy Recovery (ERII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Avista Q2 2025 slides: Utility strength offsets clean tech headwinds
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- Energy Recovery Stock's Tariff Impact Is Minimal Post U.S.-China Agreement (NASDAQ:ERII)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Explode This Month - MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG), Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
- Root Up 13%, Rubrick 28% On Hot Market Friday: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With These Top IBD Screens
- Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse In March - Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)
- Energy Recovery Stock: Riding Megatrends With Lowered Ambitions (NASDAQ:ERII)
Daily Range
14.51 14.85
Year Range
10.86 20.28
- Previous Close
- 14.55
- Open
- 14.63
- Bid
- 14.62
- Ask
- 14.92
- Low
- 14.51
- High
- 14.85
- Volume
- 1.951 K
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 3.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.41%
- Year Change
- -16.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%